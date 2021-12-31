Cruzeiro: Jailson businessman terminates call after Ronaldo’s order in Cruzeiro

From the 1st day Ronaldo started making decisions behind the scenes of the cruise, becoming the owner of 90% of the SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol), many uncertainties took over Toca da Raposa. After all, with a new shareholder, many changes were imposed, precisely thinking about Series B, but also in the long term.

From start, the order given by cost cutting caused “shock”: Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Alexandre Mattos left the club, and the manager had not even been made official. In the cast, there have also been drastic changes among the hired, such as the situation in Sydney, for example, in addition to Pará, who will not wear the heavenly shirt in 2022.

In addition to those mentioned, the name of the moment is the goalkeeper jailson, who had signed after leaving Palmeiras. In contact with the “Superesportes” portal, the goalkeeper’s manager, Marcello Zanotti, confirmed the board’s call, making it clear that he is in talks with the club and did not guarantee the presentation to the Minas Gerais club on the 4th of the month, as had been previously agreed. .

“I received a call from (André) Argolo (Secretary General of Cruzeiro) and we are talking. I can’t need it (if Jailson will be performing on January 4th). I can’t say yes or no. In theory, he has a signed contract, it was announced by the club. Let’s wait”, said Zanotti. Phenomenon’s order on salary cuts has shaken contracts, including even Fábio, an idol for several years.

Also according to the report, people connected to the business ensure that the goalkeeper’s chance of remaining in Toca II is quite remote: “99% chance of not getting it right”, assured a source. The player’s fatigue is already looking for a new destination for the former Palmeiras athlete. According to the portal “Goal.com”, the agreed maturities would be R$130,000 per month in a one-year bond, in addition to gloves in the amount of R$150,000 diluted during the contract period.