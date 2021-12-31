Cruzeiro plans an anniversary and is getting ready to publicize the event’s schedule, on Sunday – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Ronaldo Fenômeno’s presence is expected in the capital of Minas Gerais on January 2, 2022

Ronaldo Fenômeno canceled his vacation to focus on the Cruzeiro Sociedad Anônima do Futebol (SAF) project. Therefore, the presence of the star and former shirt 9 of the Brazilian team is expected in Belo Horizonte on January 2nd of next year, the day of the 101st anniversary of the Fox.

According to Itatiaia, the club is preparing to disclose a schedule of events that are scheduled for next Sunday (2), when Cruzeiro celebrates another year of existence. The expectation is that the initial details of the celebrations, and of Ronaldo’s first meeting with the press and fans after the purchase of the club, will be disclosed in the coming hours.

One of the important names at Cruzeiro in recent years, the club’s entrepreneur and sponsor, Pedro Lourenço, owner of the BH Supermercados chain, will be invited to a meeting with members of XP Investimentos and Ronaldo himself. However, this meeting is subject to the presence of the businessman in Belo Horizonte. Pedrinho, as he is affectionately called by the people of Cruzeiro, enjoys a rest period at the end of the year in one of his houses, in Capitólio, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

