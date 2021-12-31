Cuiab announces Corinthians duo in squad for 2022

Corinthians saw two of its players officially announced in Cuiabá this Thursday. These are forwards Marquinhos and André Luis, who have moved to the club permanently.

Marquinhos moved to the club in Mato Grosso permanently after terminating his contract with Timão. Initially, the negotiation did not involve financial compensation and the Parque São Jorge club would retain 50% of the athlete’s rights. The molds, however, were changed: there was financial compensation and Corinthians was left with only 30% of the rights.

For André Luis, the negotiation was designed on loan until the end of the 2022 season, when his contract with Corinthians would end. The player’s departure, however, was definitively confirmed and the club kept 25% of the athlete’s rights – Timão had 50% of them and sold 25%.

The first arrived at Corinthians in 2014, having played for the youth team and did not establish himself among the professionals, accumulating loans for Bragantino, Bangu, Ponte Preta and Sport. The second of them arrived at Timão in 2019 already for the first team, but even so, he didn’t establish himself in the squad and accumulated loans for Fortaleza and Atlético-GO.

Corinthians fans still see other former Timão players in Cuiabá. These are goalkeeper Walter, defender Marllon and full-back Uendel, who were already on the team, and Rodriguinho, who recently arranged his trip to the Mato Grosso club.

