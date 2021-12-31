Cuiabá announces half Rodriguinho and ex-Corinthians duo; check out

Cuiabá announced a package of reinforcements this Thursday. The Mato Grosso club confirmed the arrival of names like Rodriguinho, as well as Marquinhos and André Luis, who were in the Corinthians.

Such as Sports Gazette anticipated, Marquinhos terminated his relationship with Corinthians to close with Dourado. 50% of the economic rights of the player will stay with Timão, while the other 50% with Cuiabá.

André Luis, who played in the Brasileirão for Atlético-GO, settled his link with Cuiabá on loan until the end of 2022, when his period at Alvinegro ends.

Midfielder Rodriguinho, in turn, was free on the market after terminating his contract with Bahia. The 33-year-old player even negotiated with Santos, but the talks did not progress.

Dourado officially announces the names of the players who are still at the club and the new athletes who arrive to reinforce the group, among them midfielder Rodriguinho, ex-Bahia and Corinthians. Check out the full list at the link > https://t.co/K5YUTrGj9E pic.twitter.com/jP9xb3BhOO — Cuiabá Esporte Clube (@CuiabaEC) December 30, 2021

Other names arrived in Cuiabá, such as Juan Ojeda, Igor Cariús, Cristhian Rivas, Marcão and Alesson. In the official note, Cuiabá did not mention the conditions and duration of the contract for the new reinforcements.

The club also announced important contract renewals, such as those of João Carlos, Paulão, Marllon, Uendel, Felipe Marques and Elton. The team finished the last Brazilian Championship in 15th position and is looking for a calmer 2022 for its fans.

