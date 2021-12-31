Cuiabá announces midfielder Rodriguinho in “package” with 8 reinforcements; see the names

Credit: Bahia / Twitter

THE Cuiabá debuted in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship in 2021 and managed to remain in the elite. As a bonus, the Mato Grosso club won one of the spots in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.

And to look good next year, the board of directors from Cuiabana announced a “package” of reinforcements this Thursday (30), closing the year by giving a gift to the fans.

The best known name is that of midfielder Rodriguinho, 33 years old, who was at Bahia. In addition to the experienced athlete, seven other reinforcements were confirmed. See who they are:

– Juan Ojeda, defender, 23 years old (12 de Octubre-PAR)

– Igor Carius, left-back, 28 years old (Atlético-GO)

– Christian Rivas, midfielder, 24 years old (Estudiantes de Mérida-VEN)

– Mark, midfielder, 30 years old (Sport)

– rodriguinho, midfielder, 33 years old (Bahia)

– Marks, forward, 24 years old (Corinthians)

– Andre Luis, forward, 24 years old (Atlético-GO)

– alesson, forward, 22 years old (Vila Nova)

Dourado officially announces the names of the players who are still at the club and the new athletes who arrive to reinforce the group, among them midfielder Rodriguinho, ex-Bahia and Corinthians. Check out the full list at the link > https://t.co/K5YUTrGj9E pic.twitter.com/jP9xb3BhOO — Cuiabá Esporte Clube (@CuiabaEC) December 30, 2021

In addition to the new hires, Cuiabá also announced the renewal of contracts for important players, such as goalkeepers Walter and João Carlos, defenders Paulão and Marllon, left-back Uendel and forwards Elton and Felipe Marques.

The club also announced that it is negotiating with Lyon, from France, the renewal of the loan for midfielder Camilo and expects a positive outcome in the coming days.

the cast of Cuiabá has a re-presentation scheduled for January 4th, at CT do Dourado, to start training for the 2022 season.

