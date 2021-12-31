Daniel Radcliffe had crush on Helena Bonham during filming of Harry Potter

posted on 12/30/2021 9:17 PM



(credit: KENA BETANCUR)

Star Daniel Radcliff, who gave life to cinema’s most beloved wizard, revealed that he had a “crush” by actress Helena Bonham Carter, who played the witch Bellatriz Lestrange, during the filming of the Harry Potter franchise.

The actor told in the documentary Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, which premieres on January 1, 2022 on HBO Max, having secretly fallen in love with the actress as a teenager while working together. The actress is 23 years older than the Harry Potter interpreter.

He also told about a message sent to Helena at the end of the recordings of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011). “HBC [Helena Bonham Carter], it was a pleasure to be your co-star and supporter, as I always ended up holding your coffee,” he said.

Daniel added: “I love you and I wish I had been born ten years earlier, so I could have had a chance.”