Day marks the only goal anniversary of the ‘weirdest’ player in Corinthians history

December 30th doesn’t have as many games in Corinthians’ history, but it’s enough to mark a special date for the “weirdest player in the club’s history”. The definition refers to the right side Waldete Batista Alexandrino, known as Palmer, who defended Timão during the 40s.

Hired from Galicia in 1944, Palmer spent six seasons at Corinthians and marked a time for his physical ability and the willingness he showed on the field. The athlete’s “strangeness” was immortalized by historian Antoninho de Almeida, registered in the Timão’s Almanac, by journalist Celso Unzelte.

According to Antoninho, Palmer once had to be warned by his teammates during a match because, coming back from half-time, he was attacking for the same goal as in the first half. In this case, the goal now defended by Corinthians.

His glory day was precisely in a friendly against Palmeiras, which ended the year of 1945 for Timão. Claudio Christovam de Pinho, already renowned among the fans, scored two goals and he complemented the Corinthians scorer in a 3-3 draw.

According to the description of the Folha de São Paulo, Claudio crossed a ball in the area on the right, Servílio couldn’t finish and Walter recovered on the left side. The pointer rolled to Palmer, who tried to lift the ball back into the area. As the attempt looked like it was going to go away, goalkeeper Aldo, from Palmeiras, didn’t even show a reaction and saw the round fall behind him, to the delight of the fans. Timão sought a draw in all three opportunities.

The match, by the way, would serve to define the next opponent of Rosario Central, an Argentine club that was touring Brazil and had played against São Paulo in the game that opened the day at Pacaembu. As there was no winner, a draw determined that Palmeiras would face the Argentines.

