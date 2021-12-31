Dean issues note on vaccination passport at UFPA

Since the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic, the Federal University of Pará (UFPA) has been conducting its academic and administrative routines and providing assistance to the population based on national and international scientific production, consolidated by its Working Group on the New Coronavirus. It was based on these references that, at different times, the UFPA suspended in-person activities, resumed them in a hybrid work system and, now, decided to fully return to the classroom. It was also based on science that the Superior Council of Administration of UFPA decided, on 12/14/2021, to demand a vaccination passport for all people in the community, an essential measure to guarantee the collective right to life.

The Dispatch of the Ministry of Education published on 12/29/2021 points out that the vaccination passport cannot be required “as a condition for the return of face-to-face educational activities”. The document, however, at no time explains the scientific basis for authorization to attend classes by people who refuse vaccination.

The University is an institution that produces science and supports its own decisions in scientific knowledge. It also has, by constitutional precept, didactic-scientific, administrative and financial and asset management autonomy. It is reasonable to expect that society as a whole and, above all, those responsible for public policies, use the science produced at the University to protect the population and not, on the contrary, try to prevent the University from taking appropriate measures in a pandemic scenario.

In respect to science, university autonomy and commitment to the defense of life, UFPA will continue to require students and staff to present proof of vaccination and will seek to implement the additional measures provided for in Resolution 1533 /2021 of the Superior Board of Directors.

Bethlehem, December 30, 2021.

Emmanuel Zagury Tourinho

Dean