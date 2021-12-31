‘Death has not robbed her of her soul or her importance’, says Nélida Piñon about Lya Luft – 12/30/2021 – Illustrated

Rio de Janeiro writer Nélida Piñon, 84, lamented the death of Lya Luft, with whom she was a friend. Luft died this Thursday morning (30), aged 83, from skin cancer.

In conversation with the leaf, Piñon said that “friends are always mysterious”. “They have no beginning, but they have an end. In the case of our friendship, it had a tragic outcome with the painful and suffering death of Lya Luft.”

Piñon, who is immortal at the Academia Brasileira de Letras, says that they always met in Porto Alegre, but also in Rio de Janeiro and, sometimes, in São Paulo. “Very much so. We wrote, we spoke on the phone, and in these meetings we discounted the time we didn’t have one another. Mutual trust, mutual respect and, I would say, mutual admiration.”

She remembers that she was called godmother by Luft and Hélio Pellegrino, who were married, for having introduced them. “When we were in São Paulo at the famous congress, which was marked by the sadness of the possibility of the death of President Tancredo Neves, who was hospitalized in São Paulo, she wanted to meet Hélio Pellegrino, for whom she had a lot of intellectual admiration. I introduced them and was surprised. then with their falling in love. Whenever they met in Rio de Janeiro, I was invited, because I was the only one who closely followed that dazzling romance of two brilliant and intelligent beings who discovered themselves”, she says.

Piñon was also at Luft’s side in Pellegrino’s death in 1992. “I ran to her house and we stayed together the whole time to organize the papers.”

“And so the times went by. She was having her lives changed and she became a famous writer, a reputable columnist, she became a ‘best seller’ writer, whose books sold a lot. In short, a successful and great woman respectability. It was even thought that one day she would apply to the Brazilian Academy of Letters, but she said that she did not have the gregarious temperament to live in community and have to come to Rio de Janeiro always.”

For Piñon, Luft was happy with his marriage to the writer Vicente de Britto Pereira, with whom he had been with for 18 years. According to the writer, Luft loved her two little dogs, who helped her face the great tragedy of her life, the death of her son André, who in 2017 suffered a cardiac arrest while surfing.

About Luft’s books, Piñon emphasizes that “it has been an important work since its debut”. “She had a taciturn, pessimistic, sad touch, without a trace of joy. I say that her romantic world was almost a world of petrified angels, of angels who lost their wings, suffering beings, who perhaps had lost paradise forever. This was Lya’s text, a text that suffered from the agonies of the writer, but she wrote with great elegance, with a very great power of synthesis.”

“I want to highlight the importance she had as a columnist for major national magazines, Veja magazine, and later for other newspapers. She never stopped participating in the Brazilian horizon. She was part of Brazilian reflection at a certain time and did very well. moreover, it is also necessary to emphasize that she is also the author of brilliant poetic texts and, therefore, leaves a solid mark on Brazilian literature, which will give it a special place when judged based on its finitude”, she says.

Their friendship lasted until the last moments of Luft’s life, says Piñon. “I can say that we were friends until the end. I only stopped receiving messages from you in the last few days, which made me believe that she was already close to the final outcome. I couldn’t believe it when I heard that this death came to take possession of her, to steal- his life—but he did not rob him of his soul, talent, and importance of his work.”