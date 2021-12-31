Deaths of famous people marked 2021; check list

2021 was marked by the deaths of personalities loved by the public. Actor Paulo Gustavo, singer Marília Mendonça and funk player MC Kevin are among the famous who surprised Brazil when they left during the year.

In addition to actors and singers, the retrospective also features the death of famous internationals and even one of the members of the royal family in Great Britain.

Marília Mendonça

Marília Mendonça at the last show of her career, in Sorocaba (SP), on November 1, 2021 Image: André Cardoso/Disclosure

Country singer Marília Mendonça was present in one of the tragedies that had the most repercussions in Brazil in 2021. She died at the age of 26 in a plane crash in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga (309 km east of Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais) that occurred on November 5th.

The Minas Gerais Military Police reported that producer Henrique Ribeiro, the uncle and advisor to singer Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the plane’s pilot and co-pilot also died in the accident.

Cenipa (Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents) opened an investigation into the incident and is investigating the cause of the accident.

The wake was held in Goiânia the day after the tragedy with the presence of famous people. A motorcade was carried out when the body of Marília Mendonça was buried in the Parque Memorial cemetery.

Paulo Gustavo

Paulo Gustavo was one of the protagonists of “Vai que Cola” Image: Playback/Multishow

Actor Paulo Gustavo died on May 4, aged 42, as a result of covid-19. He has been hospitalized at the Copa Star Hospital, in Rio, since March 13 to treat the virus.

At the hospital, the comedian was in serious condition and was treated with ECMO, a kind of artificial lung. He also suffered fistulas that caused air to leak from the lung and triggered a gas embolism — when blood vessels are clogged by air bubbles.

Among the many tributes received by the artist after his death, the name Paulo Gustavo was given to a street in Niterói, the city where the artist was born and lived as a child.

Paulo Gustavo left Romeu and Gael, two-year-old children who were born during the relationship with the doctor Thales Bretas.

MC Kevin

MC Kevin Image: Disclosure

MC Kevin died in May at age 23 after falling from the 5th floor of a hotel in Rio de Janeiro. The police investigation heard witnesses who were at the scene and concluded that the fall was accidental.

The autopsy report indicated that the death of Deolane Bezerra’s then fiance was caused by hemorrhage and a head injury.

The funkeiro’s wake took place in the court of the Unidos de Vila Maria samba school, in São Paulo, and was open to the public.

Prince Philip

Prince Philip died at age 99 Image: Chris Jackson/Reuters

Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip died in April aged 99. The Duke of Edinburgh died of “old age”, according to the death certificate released by the Daily Telegraph website.

Philip left a legacy as the most foul-mouthed figure in British royalty and perhaps one of its most rebellious. He broke some traditions and had his style highlighted in the press several times.

The prince’s funeral took place in Windsor, England, and was attended by Prince Harry. He left the royal family to live in the US with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Tarcisio Meira

Tarcisio Meira Image: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

One of the main Brazilian actors, Tarcísio Meira died in August at the age of 85 due to complications caused by covid-19.

He was hospitalized for 6 days at Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, accompanied by his wife, Gloria Menezes. The 86-year-old actress was also diagnosed with the virus, but had a milder condition and had a good recovery.

Tarcisinho, the couple’s son, was responsible for telling his mother about his father’s death. “I can’t tell you how strong I was. I knew it would be one of the most painful missions of my life,” he said.

Paulo José

Paulo José in “Na Forma da Lei” on TV Globo Image: Márcio de Souza / TV Globo

Actor Paulo José, 84 years old, died the day before Tarcisio Meira’s death was confirmed. The information was confirmed in an official statement from TV Globo.

Paulo had been hospitalized for 20 days in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro and died of pneumonia.

The actor was diagnosed with Parkinson’s — a degenerative disease that affects the central nervous system and has no cure — in 1993. But he continued working as long as he could. In 2014 he acted in the soap opera “Em Família” (Globo), playing a character who also had Parkinson’s.

Agnaldo Timoteo

Agnaldo Timóteo, who died at the age of 84, was born in Caratinga (MG) and was known as the “Cauby Mineiro” at the beginning of his career. Image: Playback/TV Globo

Singer and politician Agnaldo Timóteo was also a victim of covid-19 at the age of 84 in April. The information was confirmed by Instituto Funjor, through which the family had been communicating with the press since the artist’s hospitalization, on March 17th.

Agnaldo began his artistic career in freshman programs on radio stations in Caratinga, Minas Gerais. He spent his adolescence in Governador Valadares and Belo Horizonte, a period in which he became known as “Cauby Mineiro”.

Mauril

The singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza Image: Adilson Cruz/Instagram @mauriliolem

The last week of 2021 saw the death of a country singer. Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, died at the age of 28 last Wednesday (29).

He had been hospitalized in Goiânia since the early hours of December 15, when he suffered three cardiac arrests after being sick while recording a DVD. After admission, the artist was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism and had been recovering in the last two weeks.

Maurílio was transferred from hospital five days after admission, but he did not resist after his condition worsened.

Their first album —”Luiza e Maurílio Ao Vivo”— was released in 2017. The following year they recorded “Ao Vivo em Imperatriz”, celebrating the city where Maurílio was born and where they met. The album “Segunda Dose” came out in 2019, and “Ensaio Acústico 2” in 2020.

Eva Wilma

Actress Eva Wilma died at the age of 87 Image: Press Release/TV Globo/ Raquel Cunha

Actress Eva Wilma died in May, aged 87, from ovarian cancer. The information was confirmed by the artist’s team at Splash. She was hospitalized for a month at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo.

Eva Wilma had 70 years of career as an actress and had been away from television since 2018, when she made the soap opera “O Tempo Não Para”, shown by TV Globo.

The actress’ death was confirmed a day before the announcement of the death of Bruno Covas, mayor of São Paulo, and the accident involving MC Kevin in Rio de Janeiro.

Dudu Braga

Dudu Braga and his father Roberto Carlos Image: Reproduction

Music producer Dudu Braga died in September at the age of 52. The son of singer Roberto Carlos was hospitalized at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, undergoing treatment for cancer of the peritoneum, the membrane that surrounds the abdominal wall.

Dudu shared the diagnosis of cancer in September of last year, in a publication on social networks. In addition, he has already undergone two other treatments to treat pancreatic cancer in 2019.

Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones drummer Image: Disclosure

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died in August aged 80. He was admitted to a hospital in London, UK. The information was released by his press officer, who did not say the reason for the death.

Days before confirmation of death, the musician had to undergo surgery, but only disclosed that it was an “unspecified medical procedure”.

He was not a founding member of the Stones like Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, but has appeared on all of the group’s studio albums. In 2004, Charlie Watts was treated for throat cancer.