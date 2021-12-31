Deep Rock Galactic has launch trailer on PlayStation

Originally released in February 2018 for Xbox One and PC, now it’s Deep Rock Galactic’s turn to arrive on PS4 and PS5 in early 2022. That said, Sony released the launch trailer for the game this Thursday (30th). game on PlayStation consoles.

Last Wednesday (29), the title was confirmed as one of the names of next month’s PlayStation Plus, alongside DIRT 5 and Persona 5 Strikers. The three games will be available for free from January 4th for subscribers to the service. Check out the video:

Deep Rock Galactic is a cooperative FPS with tough space dwarves, 100% destructible environments, deep caverns and endless hordes of aliens to eliminate. The players’ objective is to collect precious gems as they encounter monsters along the way.

More details on Deep Rock Galactic

Check out more details about the game below (via PS Blog):

Team up to dig, explore and fight your way through a gigantic cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. You’ll need to rely on your teammates if you want to survive the most hostile cave systems in the galaxy!

