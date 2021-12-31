Despite the difficulties, 2021 on television was a very intense year – Prisma

A few hours, minutes, seconds from now and 2021 will be in the past as another difficult year for television because of the pandemic, but no less intense.

The most important facts have happened since its beginning. The first of them, in January, here in this space, Fausto Silva’s decision was announced not to renew with Globo at the end of his contract, which ends exactly today, the 31st, and then settle with Band.

And the consequences of that:

– Tiago Leifert taking over the “Dança dos Famosos” initially and then deciding not to renew the contract;

– Luciano Huck giving up on politics and accepting Sunday’s challenge;

– Marcos Mion out of “A Fazenda” and then joining Globo;

– Adriane Galisteu taking over “Power Couple” and, given the good services provided, taking over “A Fazenda”;

– Tadeu Schmidt exchanging “Fantastic” for “BBB”.

Apart from so many other movements, which were limited to Record, Globo and Band. SBT was the exception. He was all the time quiet in his field. But overall, a year full of important events.



by chance

Today, December 31, confirming that Fausto Silva’s relationship with Globo ends. A story that spans 30 years and like all, with very good moments and others not so much, especially in this final stretch.

As of tomorrow, he will already be hired by Bandeirantes.

special year

Adriane Galisteu had a 2021 beyond special. It was, finally, the year of his return to television, after a long absence.

A return with determination and determination. It did well in “Power Couple” and held “The Farm” with a lot of class and elegance.

For now

There follows a certain mystery on Globo about the development of “Justiça 2”, by Manuela Dias.

For now, it is only known that it will be set in Goiânia and there was a recent meeting with collaborator Walter Daguerre and anthropologist researcher Aline Maia. But nothing closed about casting and recording.

‘Kings’

Record dramaturgy continues working hard to finish, as soon as possible, the first 19 chapters of “Reis”.

The novel, as you know, will be divided into several phases. And this will be the first.

Finding

Not that it’s new for those in the scene, but seeing so many talented comedians gathered at Amazon Prime’s “LOL Brasil: Se Rir, Já Era” is a huge attraction.

And the direction of Tom Cavalcante and Clarice Falcão makes all the difference in the format, which already has several versions around the world. No wonder it was renewed for two more seasons.

Feet on the ground

The Band’s direction has the absolute priority of working and providing all the conditions for Fausto Silva’s debut.

All attention is on this.

next step

Only after the debut of “Faustão na Band”, will measures be taken on other upcoming productions.

And how the work calendars will be set up at the Vera Cruz studios and at Teatro Itália.

Return

Off the air in 2020 and this year, SBT begins rehearsing a round of the “Press Trophy” for 2022.

For some time now, there have been calls on the air calling on the public to suggest the nominees for the award, via the internet.

‘Noveled’

Carolina Dieckmann will also participate in “Novelei”, the joint project of TV Globo and YouTube, to celebrate classic serials together with YouTubers.

It will be in the episode dedicated to the soap opera “Senhora do Destino”.

new frame

Globo’s intention is, little by little, to introduce news into “Domingão do Huck”.

At least three new formats are already guaranteed for 2022, but the silence over them is still very great.

Although…

Among the certainties, now for January the release of “Believe in Who Wants” is confirmed.

Three stories are told in different ways and guests have to find out which one is true.

turn

As on every last day of the year, Globo will soon show the “Show da Virada”, a musical with the participation of several artists.

This time, because of the pandemic, an “editing show”, combining performances by singers such as Anitta, Sandy and Junior, Gusttavo Lima, Marília Mendonça and many others. After “Um Lugar ao Sol”.

Hits – Hits

• The documentary series “Romário, o Cara” has its release confirmed for 2022…

• … Recordings in several countries, mainly in the countries he played the most. Holland and Spain, for example…

• … There will be six chapters.

• Record has already defined the locations for “All the Girls in Me”…

• … Lawn, for example, will be one of them. Recordings in January.

• Paula Richard, who until recently worked at Record, develops a new project for Teleimage.

• The premiere of the first season of “De Vacation with the Ex: Caribe” on MTV is confirmed for the 13th, 21h.

• Heavy rains seriously compromised the exteriors of “Pantanal”…

• … The established script was not entirely followed…

• … And it is still not certain to return to the region.