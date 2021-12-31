Diego Costa’s fate depends on the definition of a new Atlético-MG coach – 12/31/2021

Since December 5th, a question has troubled Atlético-MG fans: Will Diego Costa stay at the club in 2022?

Although the striker has another year of relationship, he was the one who left in the air the possibility of not following Galo next season. After the victory over Bragantino, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship, the center forward said he could leave Atlético. A few days later, at the party for winning the Copa do Brasil, the 19 shirt adopted another speech and guaranteed to be happy in Belo Horizonte.

The question still remains: is Diego Costa staying or going? The answer will only be given after Atlético choose their next coach. With the departure of Cuca, the Alvinegra board negotiates with Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese is the favorite to take charge of the team in 2022. Therefore, it will be up to him to decide whether to release Diego Costa or not.

The arrival of a new technician can really change the end of the story. If Jorge Jesus is interested, or whoever is the next coach of Atlético, the board can act to keep the striker for another season. What would not happen if Cuca remained.

Diego Costa finished 2021 as the starting line-up for Galo, but he was not seen as essential by the coach who led Atlético to the titles of the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil.

Meanwhile, Corinthians awaits a definition of the future of Diego Costa. As it is a national rival, Atlético will not waive the fine in case the striker hits Timão. The veteran has a contract with the Minas Gerais team until December 2022 and will demand to receive as compensation the remaining amount of his contract — which would be approximately R$16 million for the next season.

Yesterday (30), after some vehicles reported that the athlete could pay this fine out of his own pocket, the player expressed himself on his social networks, in what seemed to be a response to the rumors. Diego posted a photo holding a beer, with the following caption: “Only thing I’ve been paying and look there!!! Here’s a tip”.

Diego Costa, in an Instagram post Image: Reproduction/Instagram

For Atlético, the 33-year-old forward has played in 19 games, scored five goals and provided two assists this season. Despite the short time on the team, the athlete won the Brazilian Championship and Copa do Brasil titles.