Diego Costa’s joke displeases Corinthians. Club also does not want to pay R$ 16 million to leave Atlético – Prisma

Behind Diego Costa’s joke, showing a bottle of beer, guaranteeing that he wouldn’t pay his termination fine at Atlético, to play for Corinthians, there was more than the joke of bad taste, which displeased the summit at Parque São Jorge.

There were details on how expensive the 33-year-old striker would be.

R$16 million in fines alone. Another two-year contract, paying at least R$1.5 million per month.

As much as the player is media, there is a serious doubt whether he is worth such an investment. Or, it pays to bet on another, more effective, younger attacker, with game rhythm. Diego Costa was erased by Hulk, he was unable to establish himself as a starter at Atlético Mineiro.

He continued to have, despite all the care taken in Belo Horizonte, muscle bruises, which hampered his career so much in recent years.

Sylvinho made it clear that he needs a top scorer for Corinthians to have real chances of fighting for the Libertadores da América title.

President Duilio Monteiro Alves keeps dreaming, speaking in Cavani. But, with the help of former president and football director, Roberto de Andrade, he continues to analyze players who could be hired and assume the starting position.

The name of another Diego reached the ears of Duilio and Roberto de Andrade.

Diego Souza, who is free, without a club. But the age, 36, scared them both.

The excitement at Parque São Jorge for Diego Costa died down.

The direct message he sent to Corinthians was understood.

If the club in São Paulo wants it, buy it.

As much as he is unhappy at Atlético, as he is not the idol that everyone bet he would be, he refuses to pay to leave Minas Gerais to play for Corinthians, as some journalists said.

It is very clear to the Corinthians board.

Diego Costa is not a priority for 2022.

It will only be hired if there is a ‘casual business’.

In other words: terminate and leave Atlético.

The São Paulo club is not excited to pay any fines.

Just like Diego Costa…