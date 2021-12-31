Diego Souza closed with Grêmio, informs journalist

A bomb was placed on the internet this late afternoon. According to journalist Tharcys Michel, who works in Recife, covering Sport, Diego Souza closed with Grêmio.

“According to Sport’s vice president of football, Augusto Carreras, Sport has already been officially announced, that Diego Souza accepted Grêmio’s proposal: ” The communication was made through his manager, Eduardo Uran. We did everything within the limit of responsibility”, wrote Tharcys Michel.

The striker who a few days ago was dismissed by the tricolor, who warned that he would not renew his contract is now being brought back. Certainly, this was a strange move by the Grêmio leadership, but at least it was done what the fans wanted.

Being in Serie B, there was no way for Grêmio to get a better striker than Diego Souza. The player even out of shape is a “phenomenon” as Denis Abrahão would say.

Having been the fourth top scorer in Brazil for Grêmio, the striker deserved to have his contract renewed. However, the amounts will be reduced in relation to what was previously paid. So that it doesn’t cause economic problems for the club. Because now the Immortal lives in a new financial situation.

Grêmio is putting together a good team to compete in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. With the hiring of Diego Souza, now the club forwards an idea of ​​attack with Ferreira, Janderson and Diego Souza. That is, an attack that should destroy in the second division, as it would be work in Serie A.

However, if this contract is made, it will generate many memes from the tricolor’s rivals. That’s because it’s impossible not to see that this situation was bizarre, after all, the direction has rehired a player who was laid off a few days ago. So get ready and ignore it.

