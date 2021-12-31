Doctor and patient fight at the George Américo Polyclinic

A mess took place at the Policlínica in the George Américo neighborhood in Feira de Santana. Videos uploaded to Connected News show a discussion between a doctor and a patient from the health unit. According to information the doctor would be sleeping while the patients awaited care.

In the images it is possible to see a fight, the doctor discusses with a woman who claims that a professional he would be sleeping instead of attending to the patients who were waiting at the reception, he reports.

The video shows that the professional did not like the woman’s statement and needed to be held by a colleague on account of the level of the fight. The patient says, “this is absurd, if your mother were here would you do that?

In another video, the doctor talks to the patients and explains that there are elderly patients feeling sick and that it is a priority,” he said.

The Connected News heard the Municipal Health Secretary Marcelo Britto, “who said “I saw the video I asked for the calculation to be done of the facts, we have to listen to the user, doctor and the people who witnessed it before making any value judgment”, he says.

“The doctor can sleep on duty, there’s no irregularity in that, if there’s no care to be done, you don’t have to stay awake, you can rest, the team that keeps checking will call at the sleeping place that is close to the place of care, this goes for the Roberto Santos State General Hospital (HGE) (HRS), and any emergency unit”, explains Marcelo.

Asked if the Polyclinic was full and the doctor would be at rest or on duty, the secretary declared, “if the unit was full and the doctor was on time service there is no time to rest, the professional he knows he cannot interrupt the service to rest”, said the secretary.

“We’ll find out if the Polyclinic was crowded with green or blue patients, if people could be in the unit, in this case for the doctor, there’s no problem, but if it is a yellow or mostly red patient that is, with risk to life, the doctor has to be at the patient’s side at all times, but oddly enough, the on-call staff Intensive Care Units ((ICU) also rest,” says Britto.

The secretary concluded by saying that he will listen to the professional from a technical point of view, it would be good for the patient to attend to narrate the facts in more detail.

Report Ana Meire Dias