Doctor Strange 2 will introduce important Inhuman character

Doctor Strange 2, also known by the epic subtitle “In the Multiverse of Madness“, hits theaters in May 2022, being the first Marvel Studios film to be released next year.

The release will come six years after the release of the first movie, which was released in November 2016, a lead time far longer than Marvel’s average, but one that promises to be rewarded.

Doctor Strange 2 will be one of the greatest films in MCU history, exploring the multiverse more radically than other Marvel productions have explored, such as Loki and Spider-Man: No Return Home.

That means we can look forward to a lot of cameos, on the level of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man 3. Previously it was revealed that Doctor Strange 2 will feature both X-Men and Fantastic Four characters, for example.

The rumor makes sense, as the plot will feature the Illuminati, a group from the Marvel comics that in the film will be portrayed by heroes from different realities, with rumors pointing to the participation of Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Mr. Fantastic (Ioan Gruffudd).

And now, according to the Fandomwire, source that hit some leaks of no return home, in Doctor Strange 2 the Illuminati will also feature an important character from the inhumans.

And we are talking about none other than its own leader: the black ray. The character is actually part of the Illuminati in the comics, and has already been played by Anson Mount in the failed Inhumans series, which means he’s hardly the same actor who brings him to life in Doctor Strange 2.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 does not yet have an official synopsis, but it is part of the call. ‘Trilogy of the Multiverse’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued on Spider-Man 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement in the direction!

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez ). The script is up to the newcomer Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron (Loki). The film has its premiere date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

