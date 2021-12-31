Does Melatonin Really Work for Sleep?

In search of a better quality of sleep, many people turn to the use of supplements with melatonin, popularly known as the “sleep hormone”. This is because, in the human body, melatonin — produced by the pineal gland, in the central region of the brain — has the function of regulating our biological clock (the circadian cycle), helping the body to sleep, and this same behavior is expected by those who consume these capsules or drops.

Since December 2021, pharmacies have been authorized to market melatonin supplements, without the need for a prescription, in Brazil. The change took place after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) started to categorize the product as a food supplement. With that, a larger number of Brazilians can already use it, in a simplified way.

According to Anvisa, food supplements based on melatonin should not be consumed by pregnant women, breastfeeding women, children and people involved in activities that require constant attention.

Melatonin can be an ally in a good night’s sleep for people who lack the hormone (Image: Reproduction/Cottonbro/Pexels)

To understand the potential benefits and risks of using melatonin, the Canaltech spoke with the endocrinologist Thiago Fraga Napoli, assistant physician at the Endocrinology Service of the State Civil Servant Hospital (HSPE), in São Paulo.

We emphasize that the use of the product can bring improvements to the user, but only for those who have a deficiency of the hormone in the body. In addition, there is a lack of scientific evidence to confirm the supposed benefits of the product for weight loss.

Understand what the “sleep hormone” is

It is worth explaining that melatonin is not simply a sleep inducer. “It is a fundamental hormone for human physiology, which regulates our metabolic ‘agenda’”, explains endocrinologist Napoli.

Released at night, the hormone is part of the circadian rhythm. In the process, it induces the necessary changes for rest—such as sleep and fasting. In addition, it works to reduce pressure, cardiovascular activity, heart rate and body temperature.

“The incorrect use, incorrect dose, in which the presence of this hormone occurs inappropriately, at a time that is not compatible with normal physiology, can generate disturbances ranging from changes in glucose to drowsiness”, says the doctor.

For example, misuse can induce sleep in the morning, which is considered a “metabolic aberration” as it takes the circadian cycle off-axis and literally messes up.

Does Melatonin Use Really Work?

Melatonin can be beneficial as long as it is used well (Image: Reproduction/Twenty20photos/Envato Elements)

According to the doctor, “melatonin has its indication, for now, in insomnia disorders”. This use can bring countless benefits to those who are unable to sleep properly, as it “improves the mood and readjustment of the working order of our body, which has a cycle of awakening in the light period and sleeping at night”, recalls Napoli.

However, the benefit can only be obtained if melatonin is used at the correct time and for people, in fact, with sleep disturbance and lack of the hormone in the body. “Therefore, it is important to go through the proper evaluation and medical guidance”, defends the doctor.

In a statement, the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM) also points to the importance of the supplement with medical monitoring. “The use of melatonin must have medical indication and follow-up”, states the text.

Who is it recommended for?

As we explained, melatonin supplementation can have benefits. However, its use is indicated “only in those who are impaired by sleep disorders, such as sleep disorders and Jet-Lag”, says the endocrinologist at the HSPE. Use can help against insomnia, for example.

“Other illnesses such as migraines, depression and some cancers are also underway. However, by itself, there is no apparent benefit in using it without a prior existing alteration”, warns Napoli.

Furthermore, “in patients with metabolic syndrome there are also signs of improvement in some parameters, such as blood pressure and cholesterol. However, the studies are still limited in size and do not validate the use of this medication for such purposes”, he details.

“For now, it would be more like a possible collateral gain for those who have to use it for sleep reasons”, summarizes the doctor on the main use of the hormone, which is to help those who live with sleep disorders.

What about obesity treatment?

Use of melatonin should not be indicated for those who want to lose weight (Image: Reproduction/Rawpixel/Freepik)

On social networks, homemade recommendations for the use of melatonin for weight loss and obesity control are common. However, this indication falls into the same problem as the other possible uses: concrete data on these benefits are lacking. At this point, science is still studying the potential gains from supplementation.

“Melatonin, by itself, has not been proven as an anti-obesity medication, although in some studies there are some possible metabolic improvements. Thus, other medications would be better indicated, as they have better expected results”, says Napoli.

For patients looking to sleep better and also lose weight — such as those afflicted with anxiety syndrome, obesity, and sleep apnea — it’s “a simplistic approach to using a sleep inducer.” Also, “on its own, like in the case of a non-regulated purchase supplement, it will not bring benefits for sure”, he reinforces.

Supplementation Precautions

It is important to highlight that most sleep disorders are mild, of behavioral origin and do not require medication, explains the doctor. In this sense, “before people look for the next miraculous elixir, it would be ideal for them to go through a doctor who can try to understand their real state and help them in a more specific way”, advises Napoli.

This is because the problem may have a simpler resolution than imagined or easier than using, continuously, melatonin. “The supplement market sells many false hopes and few solutions. Many people look for an easier path to their problems, but, by not seeking qualified help, they end up choosing a short and ineffective path instead of a more effective practice, even if it gives more work”, he comments.

According to the doctor, the expected transformation — in this case, sleeping better — can be found in a lifestyle change, such as adopting new habits. “The industry of miracles earns a lot of money, and patients waste a lot of time. Not that melatonin is a mistake, but its best application is not for everyone, as if it were a supplement, a body ‘enhancer'”, completes the endocrinologist .

Source: With information: SBEM and ABN