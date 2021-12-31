Dollar closes at R$ 5.576 and rises 7.46% in the year; Stock market is on the rise – 12/30/2021

The commercial dollar tumbled 2.06% today, and ended the last trading session of the year quoted at R$5.576. In the last 12 months, however, the US currency has accumulated gains of 7.46% against the real, in the fifth consecutive year of appreciation.

The highest value reached by the currency this year was on March 9, when it was quoted at R$ 5.797; the smallest, on June 24, when it closed at R$4.905. The currency was only below R$ 5 in seven sessions this year, between the 22nd and 30th of June.

Today’s drop was the sharpest since Aug 24 (-2.25%), which investors attributed to better-than-expected fiscal data and President Jair Bolsonaro’s sanction of the currency regulation modernization bill in through reduced trading volumes.

At around 5:20 pm (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa was up 0.89%, at 105,037.64 points. If it remains at this level, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) will have devalued by 11.75% this year.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

better than expected results

On the local scene, with many traders and investors absent due to the approaching New Year, market players active on Thursday digested better-than-expected fiscal data.

Brazil’s consolidated public sector posted a primary surplus of 15.034 billion reais in November, the Central Bank reported earlier, while the country’s net debt stood at 57.0% of GDP.

In a Reuters survey, the expectation was for a primary surplus of 4.775 billion reais in the month and a debt/GDP ratio of 57.8%.

“In Brazil, current fiscal results are still better than expected, but we project a deterioration next year with the economy losing steam (which affects tax revenues) and public expenditures accelerating in the election year,” XP said in a statement. morning.

There is a perception among investors that pressure from public servants for salary readjustments could lead to more spending by the Union in 2022, which would further deteriorate foreign investors’ confidence in Brazil’s austerity.

After auditors from the Federal Revenue and agricultural inspectors have already started mobilizations for higher salaries, civil servants of typical State careers decided on Wednesday to promote days of stoppage of activities in January and evaluate the realization of a general strike in February.

The pressure from these categories comes after the government has already managed, through the PEC dos Precatórios, to open up fiscal space to spend more on financial aid to the population.

*With Reuters