Dollar drops below R$ 5.60 in the last trading session of 2021, but ends the year with an increase of 7.47% | Economy

The dollar closed sharply down this Thursday (30th), the last trading session of the year, pulled down by the formation of the Ptax (exchange rate calculated by the Central Bank). The last trading session is traditionally marked by disputes, which take place until 1 pm and usually leave the market volatile.

The US currency fell 2.09%, sold at R$ 5.5748. In the session’s low, it reached R$ 5.5480. See more quotes.

Even with the strong retreat on the floor, the dollar ends the year 2021 with an increase of 7.47% against the real.

On Wednesday, the dollar closed up 0.96%, at R$ 5.6939. With today’s result, the week ends with a drop of 1.49% and the month of December with a decline of 1.11%.

The tourism dollar ended the year with an increase of 7.37%, quoted at R$ 5.7817. In the week, it had a drop of 0.49% and, in the month, of R$ 1.27%.

The Ibovespa is on the rise, but is heading towards its 1st annual decline since 2015.

Abroad, markets continue to follow the news about the omicron variant of the new coronavirus. Although the jump in cases, especially in the United States and Europe, is frightening, this has not stopped American stock exchanges from renewing historic records. Which is not the case here in Brazil.

On the Brazilian domestic scene, in addition to the concern with omicron, there remained uncertainties about additional expenses in the year after the government managed, through the precatório PEC, to change the spending ceiling rule and make room in the budget.

On the indicators’ agenda, the FGV showed that the Business Confidence Index (ICE) fell in December for the second month in a row, to the lowest level since May.

Market players active on Thursday were also digesting better-than-expected fiscal data.

Brazil’s consolidated public sector posted a primary surplus of R$15.034 billion in November, the Central Bank reported earlier, while the country’s net debt stood at 57.0% of GDP.

“In Brazil, current fiscal results are still better than expected, but we project a deterioration next year with the economy losing steam (which affects tax revenues) and public expenditures accelerating in the election year,” XP said in a statement. morning.

There is a perception among investors that pressure from public servants for salary readjustments could lead to more spending by the Union in 2022, which would further deteriorate foreign investors’ confidence in Brazil’s austerity.

Why does the dollar go up? Watch the video below: