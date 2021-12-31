Dollar rises year-on-year for the fifth time in a row against the real; understand | Economy

The last time the dollar had an annual retreat was at the close of 2016, when it ended the year with a drop of 17.69%.

But it is important to emphasize that the basis of comparison that year was quite high after the troubled impeachment process of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), a political fact that boosted a 48.4% increase in the dollar in 2015.

The very high benchmark helped to have it in 2016 the first devaluation of the US currency against the real since 2010.

Since then, there have been five new highs from 2017 to 2021. And this time, not even the nearly 30% rise in the dollar in 2020 did not slow down the upward momentum.

See below how much the dollar has accumulated each year.

Pandemic and public accounts

The first Focus bulletin of the year predicted that the exchange rate would end the year 2021 at R$ 5 per dollar. It would, therefore, be a scenario of reduction compared to the R$5.1872 at the end of December last year.

Financial market projections were not confirmed because there was an accentuation of the crisis in the public accounts, a frustration of the country’s growth expectations and a continuous political instability in Brasília.

The public budget has become even more strained since the coronavirus pandemic. The government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was forced to swallow a record primary deficit of nearly R$750 billion in 2020.

Emergency Aid, Bolsa Família, Aid Brazil: Brazilians report despair, hunger and uncertainty in 2021

Only in expenses with Covid-19, approximately R$ 540 billion were spent, according to the National Treasury. In this scenario, the gross debt of the Brazilian public sector increased 15 percentage points in 2020, to 89.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Also at the turn of the year, the country’s basic interest rate, the Selic, remained at 2% a year. The deterioration of public accounts and interest rates to historic lows reduces what the financial market calls the “risk premium”.

In other words, putting money into Treasury bonds, for example, it brings little financial gain while the country’s indebtedness grows fast — which threatens the payment of these bonds.

Dollars, therefore, are more likely to leave the country in search of safer bonds. That’s when the price goes up.

This was the picture of the country to start the year 2021. And the decrease in Brazil’s risk premium would be more accepted by investors if the country had proof that it had a plan to fix the public accounts.

What happened was the reverse. From then on, two episodes aggravated the situation.

Covid-19’s second wave extended the fiscal push to finance, for example, the new round of Emergency Relief. There were doubts about how the program would be financed, as the economic team was against a new declaration of a state of calamity — a measure that allowed the expenditure to explode during the pandemic.

Public sector accounts may have a surplus for the first time in eight years

The bet was the approval of the Emergency PEC, which would unlock the resources. And the proposal went slowly. Added to this, there was a fight in the National Congress over the 2021 Budget, which had not been approved in the previous year as usual.

With the country in need of a new allocation of money for the pandemic, lawmakers had reduced the forecast of spending on mandatory expenses and increased the value of parliamentary amendments — those that deputies and senators can direct to their own electoral strongholds.

“The country risk exploded when seeing what was intended to be done with the Budget after a year of record primary deficit. Together, the dollar was strong abroad. It was the worst moment for the exchange rate”, recalls Victor Beyruti, an economist at Guide Investimentos.

On March 9, amidst the impasse, the dollar reached its worst rate of the year: R$ 5.7919. And there was an extra fact that caused one of the small surges in the market in 2021.

The day before, Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court, decided to annul all the convictions of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) by the Federal Court in Paraná, related to the investigations of Operation Lava Jato.

2021: Year of high interest, inflation and dollar and spending cap maneuvering

With the processes back to square one, Lula left behind the ineligibility he carried by the Clean Record Law. And he leads voter intentions in the polls for president in the 2022 elections.

In the view of the financial market, an eventual Lula government would have the potential to increase public spending in a weakened budget.

In general, this is the mechanism. Whenever a more “fiscalist” agenda—cutting or cutting spending—prevails, country risk decreases and dollars come back in again.

Dollar falls but soon rises

From the worst moment, the dollar rocked a significant drop as vaccination against Covid-19 accelerated and the Central Bank of Brazil began the cycle of high interest rates. For investors, immunization represents fewer restrictions on the economy. Higher interest raises the risk premium.

On June 24, less than four months after the dollar’s nominal record, the exchange rate reached its lowest value in the year: R$4.9034.

From June onwards, the greenback hit the bullish course again as positive news ran out. As a result, there was the discovery of the delta variant of the coronavirus, the debate about the PEC of court orders, the hole in the spending ceiling, the arrival of the omicron variant and, finally, the indications of high interest rates in the United States. All led to political crises constantly renewed by President Bolsonaro, whose coup threats created more tension between the powers.

2 of 2 Bolsonaro during a protest on September 7 on Avenida Paulista, São Paulo — Photo: PAULO LOPES / AFP Bolsonaro during a September 7 protest on Avenida Paulista, São Paulo — Photo: PAULO LOPES / AFP

REMEMBER: ‘License’ to break the ceiling for Auxílio Brasil makes the dollar rise sharply and the stock market fall

First the delta and then the omicron gave investors shivers, who fear economic blockages similar to those in the early days of the pandemic. Risk aversion drives investors to safer assets.

In Brazil, delta had relatively mild effects thanks to advanced vaccination. The omicron is a newcomer and the effects are still being studied. But the jolts of doubt abroad impact the entire global economy.

And still in line with the problem with public accounts, the financing mechanism of the Auxílio Brasil, a new social program that replaced the Bolsa Família, went out of the spending ceiling badly for the market.

REMEMBER: Congress concludes the promulgation of the PEC dos Precatórios, which makes Brazil Aid feasible

The program will cost around R$ 84.7 billion in 2022, according to the Treasury. To finance it, the government displeased the market when it worked to approve the PEC for court orders.

After being processed in Congress, the measure released BRL 106 billion through a ceiling on these debts from a court decision without the possibility of appeal and a change in the calculation basis of the spending ceiling, which expands the slice for public spending in an election year . (see the video below)

This “dribble” on the roof was even taken over by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, to whom market agents entrusted the imposition of an agenda for strict control of the country’s finances.

Chamber approves changes made by the Senate and concludes the vote on the PEC on Precatório

Meanwhile, in the US…

In Brazil, the fiscal crisis and political instability prevail to define the dollar rate. But there is an external pressure that showed the first signs in mid-2021 and should intensify next year: the monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States.

The pandemic forced central banks to cut interest rates and give countries a financial boost to recover their economies. The main measures were direct transfers to the population and support for companies so that they would not go bankrupt.

While monetary policies became looser, the coronavirus also disrupted production chains around the world, causing a supply crisis in several sectors. The result was global inflation.

US Central Bank to end stimulus program in March and forecast three interest rate hikes in 2022

In Brazil, one of the most latent examples was the automotive market. There was a stoppage in production due to the virus, lack of parts and semiconductors, together with an increase in the price of inputs. The sum of the factors hindered the production and delivery of new cars, increasing the demand for used ones.

But even developed economies have disorganized. In the United States, consumer inflation was close to 7%, which forced the Fed to reverse its policies to encourage the economy.

And that means an increase in US interest rates, from the current range of 0% to 0.25% per year. Higher yielding US bonds attract investor capital for what are considered the safest assets in the world.

US Central Bank to end stimulus program in March and forecast three interest rate hikes in 2022

Again, the dollar strengthens, but this time against all currencies and not just the real. It is the new pressure that emerging countries will face in 2022.

For Kiran Kowshik, foreign exchange strategist at Lombard Odier bank, Brazil and other emerging countries have suffered beyond the ordinary in recent years to generate a differential in economic activity growth. The main driver is the slowdown in commodity-importing economies such as China.

In other words: at times when the dollar strengthens, the currencies of all emerging markets devalue more intensely and find it very difficult to recover.

According to the economist, in the current environment — of a return of inflation that harms global growth, in which the Fed is more contractionary and there is a shock in energy prices — there is an inevitable capital flow deviation to the dollar.