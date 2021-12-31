Donkey thinks he is a dog, walks like an owner and wears diapers; see photos | Pet Channel

John Nuttall/SWNS Kye, a 3-month-old donkey, started to be cared for by a couple and demonstrated canine behaviors.

A 3-month-old donkey named Kye developed canine behaviors after being rescued by a couple in the UK. The small animal was rescued after suffering violent rejections from its mother, which prompted John Nuttal, 64, and Gražina Pervenis, 40, to take it home, where several dogs live.

John owns a stable where you can ride donkeys and donkeys in Lincolnshire, England. “The year before, the mother had given birth to a foal that she didn’t accept and ended up dying. We thought there was something wrong with the cub’s health and tried again, but she turned it down too,” he tells the New York Post. The second donkey he was referring to was Kye.

“We were lucky to see his mother attacking him. I managed to get him out of the environment,” he adds. Since then, Kye has been living in the couple’s house and receiving care to stay healthy. He started taking some vitamins and living with John and Gražina’s dogs.

Owner of 70 other animals, John says he had nothing else he could do to protect him. Kye couldn’t be with the others due to his size. “I kept him at home and he started going to the garden with the dogs. That’s why he grew up with the dogs,” he explains.

It wasn’t long before Kye began to develop some dog-like behavior. For example, when John whistled at the other dogs, Kye would respond and come running too. “If I’m getting into my van, he starts to come after me and chase it. He even started playing with the ball and everything. Now he follows me for walks in the street, like a dog,” he says.

To keep the animal from defecating all over the house, the couple decided to put a diaper on Kye, which added even more canine personality to him. “Kye is certainly a figure,” he says.

Despite keeping him in the house, John knows that the best thing for Kye is for the donkey to stay with animals of the same species. However, the measure is temporary so that he is protected and healthy. “My main concern is keeping him alive.”