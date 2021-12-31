‘Don’t Look Up’: Director comments on ‘editing error’ after faux pas go viral online; Check out!

‘don’t look up‘ premiered last week and has already become one of the most talked about films among subscribers to Netflix because of his criticisms of denial.

However, the feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence also joined the topic trends of social media due to an ‘editing error’.

It turns out that some viewers noticed that the production team randomly appears in a scene from the movie, which ended up going viral on Tik Tok and Twitter.

Team members can be seen around 1:30 am of the film, using masks and recording equipment.

On the other hand, the director Adam McKay commented on the ‘error’ and ensured that the scene was edited that way on purpose.

On his Twitter profile, he shared a news story about and error and countered the situation with humor.

“Good eye!. We left that image of the team on purpose to celebrate the weird shooting experience.”

Good eye! We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience. #DontLookUp https://t.co/7W4EpkHm3V — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) December 29, 2021

By the way, the Netflix released a new video with diCaprio and Lawrence revealing details about behind the scenes of the production.

Adam McKay (‘The Big Bet’) directs.

The great cast has Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

Astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her teacher, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), discover that a comet is about to collide with Earth, but no one seems to care. Alerting humanity to the fateful impact of a rock the size of Mount Everest will not be easy. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), they embark on a media tour from the office of indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son Jason (Jonah Hill) to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, a humorous morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With just six months to go before the collision, getting the attention of the media and a social media-obsessed audience is proving a shockingly comical challenge – what will it take to make the world just look up?