Dwayne Johnson refuses invitation to ‘The Fast and the Furious 10’ and criticizes Vin Diesel’s ‘manipulation’ – Zoeira

The actor Dwayne Johnson guaranteed that he has no interest in returning to play agent Luke Hobbs in the two sequels of “The Fast and the Furious” that are left to end the franchise. In an interview with CNN, released Wednesday (29), The Rock accused Vin Diesel of manipulation.

the two lived some misunderstanding after the eighth film in the saga, causing the absence of Dwayne Johnson in “The Fast and the Furious 9”, released this year. Vin Diesel even made a post on social media aimed at his colleague asking him to participate in the tenth film.

“My little brother Dwayne… The time has come. The world awaits the end of ‘The Fast and the Furious 10′. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne back home. There is no holiday that goes by without you exchanging happy messages… But the time has come. The legacy awaits,” he wrote.

“I told you years ago that I would fulfill my promise to Pablo [Paul Walker]. I swore we would do our best in the 10th movie. I say this out of love… But you have to show up, don’t leave the franchise idle, because you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be experienced by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny,” he continued.

However, The Rock made it clear in the interview for the CNN what will not return for production. “I told Vin Diesel directly that I wasn’t coming back. I was firm but gentle with my words and made it clear that I would always support the cast and would always root for the franchise to succeed, but that there was no chance of my coming back,” he said.

Then, the actor condemned his colleague’s posture and exposed the situation on social media.

“Vin’s publication [nas redes sociais] was an example of their manipulation. I didn’t like it when you involved your children in the discussion, as did the Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had already talked about this months ago and I thought we had come to an understanding.”

Despite disagreements with Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson reinforced that he supports the cast and wished good luck in the next movie.

“My goal all along was to end my journey into this incredible franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has put dirt in the water. Regardless, I sincerely wish my former co-stars and crew all the best of luck and success in next chapter.”