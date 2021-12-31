Elderly takes Viagra and kills wife after she changes her mind and refuses sex

An 80-year-old Italian stabbed his wife Natalia Kyrychok, 61, to death after she promised to have sex with him for Christmas but changed her mind and refused after he took Viagra. The case took place on Saturday (25), in Fanano di Gradara, Italy.

Due to the woman’s refusal, Vito Cangini argued with her and accused her of being attracted to her boss. He then stabbed her and left her bloodied body on the floor. Then he went to bed.

According to local media, the next morning, he would have had breakfast and taken the dog for a walk as if nothing had happened. Later, after a second walk with the dog, Vito called the restaurant where his wife worked.

In the call, the man told the owner that he would never see Natalia, who had been a cook at the place for two years. “I know something is going on between the two of you,” the old man told the owner.

The restaurant owner decided to call the police, who visited the suspect’s house. At the scene, agents found the victim’s body with at least four stab wounds, including one to the heart.

According to police, the elderly man was arrested and the alleged murder weapon was seized. The investigation is ongoing.

know more

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ GO: Young man dies of electrical discharge when using cell phone he was charging

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

