Elon Musk rebuts criticism that he is ‘monopolizing’ space

China complained to the United Nations about the billionaire’s satellite projects. Scientists fear collisions.

Elon Musk countered criticism that his Starlink satellite internet project was “monopolizing” outer space.

“Tens of billions” of satellites can be accommodated in close-Earth orbits, the CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX told the Financial Times.

His comments came after a criticism from the head of the European Space Agency (ESA) that Musk was “setting the rules” for the emerging commercial space industry.

This week, China complained that its space station was forced to avoid collisions with Starlink satellites.

“The space is extremely huge and the satellites are very small,” Musk said in the interview.

The billionaire rejected suggestions that his project was effectively blocking the entry of competitors into the satellite industry.

“This is not a situation where we are blocking others in any way. We are not preventing anyone from doing anything, nor do we intend to do so,” he said.

“A few thousand satellites are nothing. It’s like saying, ‘Hey, here are a few thousand cars on Earth.’ It’s nothing,” he added.

Josef Aschbacher, the director general of the European Space Agency, warned that the thousands of communications satellites launched by Starlink would result in much less space for competitors.

Other experts say that much greater distances than Musk suggested are needed between spacecraft to avoid collisions.

Scientists also expressed concerns about the risks of collisions in space and asked governments around the world to share information about the estimated 30,000 satellites and other space debris orbiting the Earth.

Musk made headlines this week after facing a strong backlash on social media after China complained that a space station in the country was forced to avoid collisions with satellites launched by the Starlink project.

The Asian space station had two “close encounters” with Starlink satellites this year, Beijing said.

The incidents took place on July 1 and October 21, according to a document presented by China to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs.

“For security reasons, the Chinese Space Station has implemented preventive collision avoidance control,” Beijing said in the document posted on the agency’s website.

The incidents behind the complaints, filed with the UN space agency, have not yet been independently verified.

China has also accused the United States of putting astronauts in danger for ignoring obligations under the space treaties.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China is urging the US to act responsibly.

SpaceX has launched nearly 1,900 satellites as part of the Starlink network and plans to deploy thousands more.