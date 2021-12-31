Embrapa Beef Cattle: What is expected from livestock in 2022

Embrapa specialists projected the livestock scenario in 2022 and compiled the information in the CiCarne Bulletin, available free of charge. They trace information such as costs and margins, consumption, livestock cycle and the future macroeconomic scenario for the sector.

In 2021, cattle raising witnessed a lack of animals to supply the domestic market, weakened due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. The main cause of the lack of animals was the livestock cycle and the lack of rain in the main production centers in the country. The high level of prices for arroba do boi gordo remained above R$300.00 in the first half of the year. Problems for producers worsened in September, when China, which imported 50% of the 1.27 million tonnes exported by Brazil from January to September, suspended imports from Brazil after two unusual cases of bovine spongiform encephalopathy ( EBB), known as mad cow disease.

This has had a significant negative impact on Brazilian beef exports in recent months (down 43% in volume and 31% in revenue), with some producers operating at levels well below capacity. In the accumulated result for the year, so far, Brazilian exports of beef reached 1.6 million tons, a drop of 2.4% compared to the accumulated in the same period last year. In revenue, however, there was a growth in the same period of 16% as the product is more expensive in the global market.

In 2022, Brazilian beef exports are expected to grow, with Asia continuing to be the main market, although beef exports still suffered from the suspension of imports by China due to atypical cases of mad cow, until last week. US beef exports gaining access to China will provide additional competition for Brazilian beef.

Pork production is also expected to decline again in many Asian markets, including China, in 2022, due to falling prices and high input costs, thus discouraging production. This event will create opportunities for Brazilian exports. China should remain the main commercial partner in the Brazilian beef production chain. For the exchange rate, expectations due to the global uncertainties caused by COVID-19 are for firm prices, with the market projecting the dollar at R$5.50 at the end of 2022 and high volatility.

The advance of vaccination and the recovery of global economies, despite the projected world inflation, maintain a positive outlook for 2022, however, inflation and unemployment should pressure the consumption of beef in Brazil, which represents 75% of total production .

In relation to consumption, the pandemic provoked changes in the Brazilians’ table, who reduced the consumption of beef to the lowest level in 25 years. However, this consumption will strengthen in the near future. We expect steady growth as income and food preferences expand. The premiumisation trend (perceived health, quality and experience) will also be strong in beef, generating opportunities for quality beef projects and concept brands.

The price of the calf remains above the average nominal value observed in 2020, which will lead to the retention of females, increasing the production of calves and, consequently, the availability of offers for breeders in the medium term. As the current livestock cycle started in 2019, replacement costs should only start to decrease in 2023, despite the increase in the supply of these animals in 2022.

Finally, in relation to costs, experts believe in the continuation of increases in the prices of inputs, replacement animals and a lower availability of animals. The rural producer will live with the high cost of fertilizers, which will impact the production cost of corn and soybeans, affecting the price of feed for supplementation.

In 2021, there was an increase of more than 100% in the costs of fertilizers and pesticides for crops such as corn and soybeans. The cost of replacement animals, due to the upward trend in the livestock cycle, should also impact the final cost of finishing. Margins should remain tight in 2022. There will be a lack of cows for slaughtering and supplying the domestic market and industries will look for oxen, which will have heated demand on the foreign market and valued arroba.