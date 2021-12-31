Epic will compensate players after server crashes

Epic Games had a hard time last Wednesday (29), as the servers of Fortnite and the virtual store on the PC were down for about eight hours. The company has promised to compensate the battle royale players for the inconvenience.

In a statement on Twitter, the account responsible for the game’s status informed the community that more news will be announced in the coming weeks. In addition, the publisher thinks of something to help players “make up for lost time”.

first tweet — The servers are back online and the Winter Festival continues!

We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work to resolve these issues, and we’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help make up for lost time.

second tweet “You’ve opened all your presents, but still have an extra one to open?” Hang in there, we’re working on it.

See how Fortnite: Chapter 3 runs on all platforms

“Chapter 3” brought interesting additions to the battle royale, including an island with a variety of new areas, new weapons in the arsenal and several other new features. Now, the first comparisons of the version running on all platforms started to appear. Check them out through this link!

