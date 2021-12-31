Ethereum surpasses Bitcoin and whoever bought R$1,000 in ETH in January now has R$5630

Ethereum (ETH) was one of the top 10 profit-generating altcoins for cryptocurrency investors in 2021 and far surpassed BTC.

For example, whoever bought R$1,000 worth of Bitcoin in January this year has just over R$1,800 now. However, those who bought the same R$1,000 in Ethereum have more than R$5,630, a return of more than 200% for the year.

On January 1st, ETH was trading at US$737.31, close to R$3,800 reais. But cryptocurrency took off throughout 2021.

At the end of January, the increase was already 88%. By mid-April, Ethereum had more than doubled in value. However, ETH lost nearly half its value in a few weeks in May.

After recovering, it fell by about 20% again in September. In recent weeks, cryptocurrency has retreated 16%.

However, investors who held onto Ether during this volatility were rewarded.

After all, in less than 12 months, ETH delivered a return of over 450%. This is close to the 459% gain in cryptocurrency achieved in 2020.

And for 2022? Will an investment of R$1,000 in Ethereum make investors much more money? Well, for some experts, there’s a good chance that this will happen.

Billionaire cryptocurrency advocate Mark Cuban, for example, thinks ETH could be a monstrous winner in 2022.

According to the investor, major new applications will be built on the Ethereum blockchain. Cuban is personally promoting the idea of ​​using the blockchain to monetize carbon offsets.

Another important potential growth driver for Ethereum is the planned update to Ethereum 2.0. The first phase of this update – implementation of the beacon chain, which introduces the PoS mechanism – has already been completed.

In 2022, the core network will merge with the beacon chain to bring the benefits of PoS across the entire network.

The final phase – the introduction of shard chains, which expand Ethereum’s capacity and scalability – is planned for 2023.

