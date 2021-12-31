Ethereum surpasses Bitcoin and whoever bought R$1,000 in ETH in January now has R$5630

Ethereum (ETH) was one of the top 10 profit-generating altcoins for cryptocurrency investors in 2021 and far surpassed BTC.
For example, whoever bought R$1,000 worth of Bitcoin in January this year has just over R$1,800 now. However, those who bought the same R$1,000 in Ethereum have more than R$5,630, a return of more than 200% for the year.
On January 1st, ETH was trading at US$737.31, close to R$3,800 reais. But cryptocurrency took off throughout 2021.
At the end of January, the increase was already 88%. By mid-April, Ethereum had more than doubled in value. However, ETH lost nearly half its value in a few weeks in May.
After recovering, it fell by about 20% again in September. In recent weeks, cryptocurrency has retreated 16%.
However, investors who held onto Ether during this volatility were rewarded.
After all, in less than 12 months, ETH delivered a return of over 450%. This is close to the 459% gain in cryptocurrency achieved in 2020.
And for 2022? Will an investment of R$1,000 in Ethereum make investors much more money? Well, for some experts, there’s a good chance that this will happen.
Billionaire cryptocurrency advocate Mark Cuban, for example, thinks ETH could be a monstrous winner in 2022.
According to the investor, major new applications will be built on the Ethereum blockchain. Cuban is personally promoting the idea of using the blockchain to monetize carbon offsets.
Another important potential growth driver for Ethereum is the planned update to Ethereum 2.0. The first phase of this update – implementation of the beacon chain, which introduces the PoS mechanism – has already been completed.
In 2022, the core network will merge with the beacon chain to bring the benefits of PoS across the entire network.
The final phase – the introduction of shard chains, which expand Ethereum’s capacity and scalability – is planned for 2023.
