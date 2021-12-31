Ethiopian overtakes Daniel Nascimento in the end, and Africans are two-time São Silvestre champions | spectacular summer

Brazil’s lack of titles didn’t come to an end for very little. Back to the sports calendar after cancellation in 2020, the 96th edition of São Silvestre had runners from Africa, champions of the race in 2018, again at the top of the podium. In the men’s, Ethiopian Belay Bezabh overtook Brazilian Daniel Nascimento in the final kilometer to become champion with 44m54. In the female, Sandrafelis Chebet dominated end to end and completed the race in 50s07.

1 of 3 Belay Bezabh took off at the end to become two-time champion of São Silvestre — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Ethiopian beats Daniel Nascimento in the end

The start of the male elite and the general squad was at 8:05 (GMT). Unlike women, men maintained a larger squad, with about 15 athletes, in the first kilometers of the race.

The group was reduced to four runners, with the Kenyan Elisha Rotich, the Bolivian Hector Flores, the Ethiopian Belay Bezabh and the Brazilian Daniel do Nascimento. Rotich, champion of the Paris Marathon and one of the favorites for this edition, was gradually straying.

2 of 3 Daniel Nascimento led part of the race and finished second — Photo: Marcos Riboli

Flores also fell behind at the start of the climb up Avenida Brigadeiro Luis Antonio, and Daniel and Bezabh took turns in the lead. The Brazilian, however, felt tired on the slope and dropped to second place, which he would keep until the end (45m09). Bezabh crossed in front, with 44m54, to seal the bichampionship.

– Two years ago, I said it would evolve a lot. Now I got second place at São Silvestre, and we will continue to evolve – said Daniel, Brazil’s representative in the Marathon at the Tokyo Olympics and 11th place at the last São Silvestre, in 2009.

Chebet left for the bi-championship

Kenyan Sandrafelis Chebet Conquers St. Silvester 2021

The elite women’s squad left at 7:40 am (GMT), with practically all the athletes removing their protective masks right after the start – the protective equipment was only mandatory in the crowded areas, at the beginning and at the end.

Kenyan Sandrafelis Chebet and Ethiopian Yenenesh Dinkesa quickly shot at the top at a very strong pace, with Brazilian Luisa Duarte following them for the first two kilometers. African women quickened their pace and became increasingly isolated.

3 of 3 Sandrafelis Chebet celebrates quiet victory and bi-championship at São Silvestre — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

As the race progressed, not even Dinkesa managed to maintain the intensity. Chebet reached the sovereign 10km mark, without appearing tired and even dispensing with hydration. The Kenyan would continue unabated towards victory, to the bi-championship of São Silvestre, sealed with a time of 50m07. Dinkesa came in second (51s26), with Brazilian Jennifer do Nascimento (51s32), Valdilene dos Santos and Franciane Moura completing the podium.

– Three Brazilians on the podium is very cool, I’m very happy. It’s a tough course, a tough race. We came all the way struggling, and in the end everything worked out – said Jenifer.