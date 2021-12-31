Ex-BBB Victor Hugo pays homage to Maurílio and detail surprises followers

Former BBC Victor Hugo used social media to publish a tribute to singer Maurílio, who died last Wednesday (29/12), in Goiânia, at 28 years of age.

“The good ones never die! God called you and I know you went to a much better place. You are a warrior and we will love you forever, Maurílio! Rest in peace! You are awesome. Thanks for so much! It still doesn’t seem true… my feelings Tia Odaiza”, wrote the ex-BBB.

In addition to the beautiful publication, some details surprised followers. Both Victor Hugo and Maurílio were born in the city of Imperatriz, in Maranhão. The biggest impact, however, is in the physical similarity between the two, which is explicit in the published photo.

In the comments, Mariane Mc Gowan, sister of Marcela Mc Gowan, said: “You guys looked so much alike!” and had the answer from Victor Hugo. “I lost my twin,” he said. Other followers also noted the physical resemblance of the singer and the ex-BBB, asking about kinship and pointing out details.

