Exchange reacts in the month, but does not escape the first annual loss since 2015

The Ibovespa, the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange B3, managed to record its first high in December after amending five consecutive monthly declines, but did not escape its first annual loss since 2015. The dollar had the opposite behavior, showing a retreat in the last month of 2021 , but still showing annual appreciation against the real.

The positive highlight of the month among some of the main applications in the Brazilian market was the Ifix, an index of real estate fund shares traded on the Stock Exchange, which had its first gain since July. Gold and savings also showed positive changes in the month and in the year.

See below how some of the main applications in the Brazilian market behaved, considering the monthly and annual variations.

Even investments that accumulated nominal valuations in 2021 will not be able to deliver real gains because they had variations smaller than the variation accumulated by the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index), the official government inflation index, which increased 10.42% in the last preview released by IBGE.

Investment performance in December

ifix : +8.72%

: +8.72% Ibovespa : +2.85%

: +2.85% Gold : +1.40%

: +1.40% Savings : +0.49%

: +0.49% Dollar: -1.06%

Investment performance in the year

IPCA-15 : +10.42%

: +10.42% Dollar : +7.46%

: +7.46% Savings : +2.99%

: +2.99% Gold : +2.69%

: +2.69% ifix : -2.30%

: -2.30% Ibovespa: -11.93%

What influenced the December market

Market professionals said investors were less concerned about the impact of the omicron variant on the economy. This is because although the levels of contagion have grown, the indicators of hospitalizations and deaths have not advanced at the same speed, especially among those vaccinated.

In December, data showed that the omicron variant proved less severe than what was feared, which helped international stock indices and commodity companies. In addition, in Brazil, long-term interest rates retreated from the highs, which helped the stock exchange.

Andrey Nousi, CFA and CEO of Nousi Finance, a financial education and consulting firm

But the trajectory of 2021 was already compromised

But market professionals pointed out that the stock exchange’s performance in December was not enough to erase the weak behavior registered throughout most of the year. Investors’ concerns about government spending fueled the dollar’s rise in the country. The rise of the American currency in Brazil caused a process of price readjustments that was more intense than the global inflation that hit the economy around the world in 2021.

And to regain control over inflation and bring the IPCA back to the target, the Central Bank accelerated the rise in interest rates in the country, especially in the second half of the year. This chain of events, according to market professionals, affected the performance of the Brazilian stock exchange in 2021.

Here, in addition to the covid-19 and its variants, the complicated fiscal picture, inflation and rising interest rates, in addition to the political picture and electoral use of scarce resources, weighed heavily.

Alvaro Bandeira, chief economist of the digital bank Modals

Scenarios for 2022

For next year, the concerns of investors and market analysts with these factors remain on the radar, threatened by other risks that will be added to the Brazilian economic environment.

The weakest GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth estimate at the Brazil next year that in 2021, the economic uncertainties caused by the presidential elections in October and the expectation of higher interest rates in the United States are pointed out by market professionals as factors that should harm investments in variable income, such as the stock market and real estate funds, and favor security assets such as fixed income – including the savings-, the dollar and the gold.