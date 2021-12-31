Exclusive: Rubens Menin on Galo’s new coach: ‘I hope, soon, a good surprise’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Daniela Veiga / Agência Galo / Atlético Menin: ‘Board works to have the best possible coach to lead Atlético to victories in 2022’

Atletico’s main investor, businessman Rubens Menin commented on the search for a new coach since Cuca left, who, last Monday (26), announced that he would not continue at the club in 2022. In an exclusive interview with Itatiaia, Menin said that, soon, “expects a good surprise for the fans”.

It comes as no surprise to anyone that Atlético’s ‘plan A’ is Jorge Jesus. The club in Alvinegro has already opened conversations with the Portuguese, who was successful at Flamengo in 2019 and left Benfica last Tuesday (27). There was already a contact between the board and the coach.

Menin stated that Atlético have a valuable squad and cannot have “any coach”.

“Today, Atlético reached a position, which was expected, of being a team that is favorite in all competitions that it enters. It’s a team that is famous in the world and it has to have a coach to match this squad. It’s a R$1 billion squad and it can’t have just any coach. What Atlético’s board is doing – our football director, with our support – is to have the best possible coach to lead Atlético to victories in 2022. I’m very confident that we will have it. I hope, in a short period of time, a good surprise for the Atletico fans”, he declared.

After the first conversation between Jesus and Atlético, this Wednesday (29), there would be a new round of negotiations on Thursday, but the Portuguese coach asked for a break to rest at the end of the year. The information was released by GE. Thus, the negotiations will resume next Monday (3).

