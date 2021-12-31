FAKE Videos of Naked People and Women in Ponytails to Celebrate Gabriel Boric’s Election in Chile | Fact or Fake

The false message claims that the scenes are a “commemoration of the victory of the left just now in Santiago” and that “God forbid these barbarities in our country, in the not too distant past this also happened here. Think about who to vote for. 2022”.
The video showing sex scenes with vibrators and the banner “La dictadura sexual never end” was already posted on Twitter on October 24, 2019 and showed an act in front of the Catholic University. The episode was recorded in reports on Chilean vehicles.
Another video showing a group of half-naked women dressed in bathing suits and dressed in ponytails dancing in front of a monument was also published on October 23, 2019. According to the Notícias de Chile profile, it was shot among the protests against then-president Sebastian Piñera.
Leftist candidate Gabriel Boric was elected president of Chile and will be, at 35, the youngest person in history to hold the position. Boric, who was a former deputy and student leader, defeated lawyer José Antonio Kast, a candidate from the far right, in an election marked by political polarization in the second round.
It’s #FAKE that video with a sex performance and an act of women with ponytails show the left celebrating victory in Chile — Photo: Reproduction
