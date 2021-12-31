Famous people spend perrengue at a traditional New Year’s Eve party in Bahia

New Year’s Eve ‘Mil Sorrisos’, in Barra Grande – BA, has generated several criticisms among celebrities

The famous New Year’s Eve ‘Mil Sorrisos’, in Barra Grande – BA, has generated several criticisms among celebrities who chose the destination to spend New Year’s Eve. According to the EM OFF Portal, the disorganization of the event is creating real chaos. The main complaint is in relation to transportation, since the place where the shows take place is far from the hotels.

Another point is that the options for getting around in the region are scarce and the few means of transport that circulate in the city are charging exorbitant amounts for passengers. Famous people like Gabigol, Felipe Prior, Giullia Buscacio, Lary Bottino and João Guilherme are going through trouble to get around.

“The city’s transport simply decided to charge R$200, R$300 to take people to the event, with a race like this costing R$10 at most. People have nothing to do and end up paying, as there is no official transport for the party. An extortion, a shame. ”, vents a source heard by the EM OFF.

Wanted by the team of BNews, the Maraú municipality advisor informed that, regardless of the event, the district of Barra Grande tends to be crowded during this period, which means that local drivers end up not being able to handle the large demand of passengers.

