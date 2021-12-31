Faustão expects the end of his contract with Globo until the last second and makes a comeback in Band· Notícias da TV

Fausto Silva will wait until the last second of 2021, when he finally ends his contract with Globo, to show his face in Band. The presenter’s first appearance on the new channel will be on the turn of the 31st to the 1st of January, in an event called Viradão do Faustão.

The first day of the former owner of Globo’s afternoons in the Band was announced by Leonor Corrêa, the presenter’s sister, on her Instagram account. The two returned to work together after 23 years. The screenwriter was hired by her brother to join the team for his new show, which will debut on January 17th. She had been fired from SBT in 2020, after having an unpublished soap opera canceled by Silvio Santos’ broadcaster.

At Viradão do Faustão, the presenter and his team will tell the audience how the daily format program at Band will be. New pictures should also be counted for the viewers, who will be invited to watch the debut of Fausto Silva in the new house. On the same date, Globo will premiere Big Brother Brasil 22, under the command of Tadeu Schmidt.

Preparations for Faustão’s debut in the Band on January 17th are in full swing. Zeca Pagodinho has already confirmed his participation in the first episode of the program; the sambista has a long-standing friendship with the communicator and has been on stage several times at the extinct Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021), which gave way to Domingão with Huck – presented by Luciano Huck.

The dancers who were with the presenter on Globo are also being hired to act in the program. A large part of the team that was from the old station migrated to Band to work with the veteran.

According to the TV news he added, Faustão’s new program will have the old-fashioned communicator: without so many purchased formats and with more improvisation on stage. One of the paintings that will be revived is Pizza do Faustão, which was no longer made at Globo. The objective is to remind a little of the old Perdidos na Noite (1986-1988), made in the first season of Fausto on the network he returns to.

Exit from Globo

Faustão left Globo in June of this year, six months after announcing that his contract with the leading TV channel would not be renewed. The presenter also revealed that he signed with Band, his old house, which caused a heartache in the Marinho family company.

The owner of the catchphrase ‘Oh crazy man’ was released from work during his sick leave, he did not have the opportunity to say goodbye to the Sunday audience, but was obliged to comply with the requirements of his contract with Globo not to appear in another broadcaster until the end of the deal on December 31st.