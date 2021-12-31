Faustão na Band mobilizes more than 350 people in its first recording

The Band is already making the last adjustments for the long-awaited return of Faustão to the network’s team. More than 350 people, taking into account only the auditorium guests, went to the channel’s studios this Wednesday (29th) to watch the official recording of the attraction’s first pilots, which has its premiere confirmed for the night of January 17th. Until then, all the works were limited to lighting tests, carried out only in the presence of the dancers, and the recording of an institutional film for midnight on January 1st, which marked Fausto Silva’s first work since his departure from Globo — and also represented his first official visit to the company’s studios.

Unlike the recording of the commemorative institutional, produced on December 16, Faustão was not present in the first pilots of his own program. THE pop TV found that the presenter did not feel comfortable participating in a work with the presence of so many people before the official termination of his contract with Globo, and asked the directors of the Band that he only be called up for recordings of this type from January onwards. He was replaced by Anne Lottermann, who is being prepared to replace him on the program in any absences.

The auditorium of the first battery of recordings was divided into three groups: people invited directly by Fausto Silva; appointed by the broadcaster’s board of directors; and anonymous people who tried to subscribe through the email made available by the channel a few days ago, asking those interested in participating in the format’s audience to get in touch. The report managed to gain access to one of those selected to be part of the first day of drivers and obtained, firsthand, the details of the formats that had their tests recorded on Wednesday.

Monday nights, as anticipated by pop TV in August, they will be occupied with the traditional Pizza do Faustão. Well-known picture of Domingão, the space is nothing more than a long conversation between the presenter and celebrities, accompanied by various flavors of Italian delicacies. The format, by the way, gave rise to a book, published in 2012, bringing precisely the main pizza recipes that made up the famous people’s meal — the segment was responsible for one of Silva’s biggest audiences on Globo.

In its Tuesday editions, the bet is on a board along the lines of Se Vira nos 30. Initially named Você Quer Grana ou Fama?, it will have the same dynamics as its predecessor: the person selected to participate will have limited time to show your talent, and will be submitted to an auditorium evaluation of the program along with the other contestants of that day. Finally, the one chosen as the winner of the week will be rewarded with a cash amount. In the audience leader, the prize was around R$ 50 thousand.

On Wednesdays, the public will watch a dance competition, which has not yet had its format defined by the broadcaster — the trend is for it to be a new version of Dança da Galera, produced in 2012 and 2013 by Domingão. The dynamics of the space consisted of the dispute between two cities that faced each other in the performance of great choreographies, always with the mobilization of hundreds of local inhabitants. The winning region received the award of R$100,000, which must revert to the regional Pastoral da Criança.

Initially planned for Friday editions, the music competitions will be broadcast on Thursday nights: the first format will be a kind of Ding Dong. To close the week, the program will show the painting Churrascão do Faustão. Just like on Mondays, Fausto Silva will receive guests for a conversation with good food and good music, with a priority focus on artists from the world of funk and country people, leaving the other genres for the other days of the week.

Finally, Faustão da Band will also have space for the traditional Vídeo Cassetadas. As a matter of copyright, the traditional frame of funny videos was renamed and will be renamed just Cassetadas, but will continue with the same dynamic adopted in the days of Domingão. Initially, this will be the only frame of the attraction with daily exhibition, being present from Monday to Friday, always in strategic moments of the program.