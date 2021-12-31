João Guilherme Silva is partying in Saint Barth, in the Caribbean, where he will spend New Year’s Eve in the company of friends and Esther Marques, billionaire heiress, named as his affair. The two were on Wednesday night, 29, at the most eventful event on the island this end of year: the gala dinner by Luisa Via Roma in favor of Unicef, at the exclusive Eden Rock.

The two did not pose together, but showed in their stories moments of the dinner, which had the presence of Mike Tyson and a performance by Dua Lipa on stage. João Guilherme wore a stylish hat and posed surrounded by models, while Esther showed the daring look that revealed her cracked abdomen.

Faustão’s son and billionaire affair participate in a benefit gala dinner hosted by Dua Lipa and Mike Tyson Photo: rep/instagram

Only 400 guests attended the event, which is in its fourth edition. The brand has already raised more than R$90 million for those assisted by Unicef.

