Fecomércio: Government of MT is literally putting more money in citizens’ pockets

As of January 1, 2022, when the Complementary Law that will reduce in Mato Grosso the rate of Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on electricity, communication, industrial gas and fuels comes into force, The population will feel a significant impact in their pockets, as a result of an exemption of R$ 1.2 billion by the State Government, alleviating the domestic budget of thousands of people and companies alike.

The tax reduction package of the Government of Mato Grosso is the biggest ICMS cut made in the entire country. The change was possible thanks to measures adopted by the current administration, since 2019, which fixed the state’s cash, brought fiscal balance and allowed the Government to jump from Note C to Note A in the National Treasury.

“This law is a model for Brazil. When the Government reduces the tax, commerce transfers this reduction to consumers, so the population benefits from it. The State Government is literally putting more money in the citizen’s pocket. Congratulations! This is what we expect from the Government”, stated the president of the Federation of Commerce of Mato Grosso (Fecomércio), José Wenceslau de Souza Júnior.

In the electricity bill, one of the biggest demands of the population, the impact of this reduction, that is, the tax burden of the tax, will be R$ 36.50 in the consumption of 400 kWh and up to R$ 117 in the consumption of 1000 kWh. A cut of 39% and 45%, respectively. The sector, which until then charged 25% to 27% of the ICMS rate, will now charge 17%.

The significant reduction will also be felt in the mobile/internet bill. The sector will replace the current charge of 25% for fixed telephony and 30% for mobile and internet, as ICMS, by a single rate, set at 17%.

This means that a family that currently pays R$ 400 in invoices, which contained R$ 120 as ICMS, will now pay R$ 337.35. A discount of R$57.35 on tax.

It is important to highlight that Mato Grosso already had the lowest rate in Brazil on ethanol (12.5%) and cooking gas (12%). Now, with the approval of the Mato Grosso Government proposal by the Legislative Assembly, the State will also have the lowest ICMS rate on gasoline (from 25% to 23%).

Diesel and LPG gas will also have a reduction, from 17% to 16% and 12% in the rate. The reducing impact on ICMS will be 10% in the case of gasoline (- R$ 0.16 liter), and 7% in the case of diesel (- R$ 0.06 liter).

Related