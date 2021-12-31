Felipe Neto’s team reassures fans after YouTuber disappears from the web

The advice of Felipe Neto used the social network this Thursday (31) to clarify the real health status of youtuber that worried everyone this week with the end of the relationship with Bruna Gomes.

“Passing on to let him know he’s fine and healthy, so no one will worry. Please just send love”, says the note posted on the web.

Youtuber complained to the press and some followers for the disrespectful way they treated the end of youtuber’s relationship with the influencer.

“Biscoitero is the whore who gave birth, a bunch of people without love, without affection, without attention in life”, complained on Twitter.

Bruna Gomes stops following and vents about termination

Bruna Gomes, influencer, didn’t like anything the way he supposedly Felipe Neto ended the relationship with her. It went through a messaging app, with no face-to-face conversation and stopped following youtuber on the web.

“Without having a frank, mature and honest conversation as it should be between those who lived under the same roof, sharing dreams and anxieties, joys and sorrows, storms and calms”, he vented.

