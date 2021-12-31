Ferries with fireworks are already in the sea of ​​Copacabana for New Year’s Eve | Rio de Janeiro

At ten ferries with the New Year’s Eve fireworks already at sea in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio, this Friday morning (31). they are 450 meters from the beach sand and 275 meters apart .

The ferries went through an inspection on Thursday (30). Men from the Fire Department, Civil Defense, the State Government, City Hall and the Port Authority assessed and approved the safety of the structures. Almost 24 thousand pumps were installed in fiberglass tubes.

Part of the fireworks is produced in Brazil and another part comes from Europe, China and the USA.

The party will also have a special soundtrack, with samba, funk and bossa nova.

The turn of the year in Rio may be with rain, according to forecasts by the meteorological institutes. Experts point out that there is a possibility of rain during fireworks.

1 of 5 Balsas are already in Copacabana for the show at the turn — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Balsas are already in Copacabana for the show at the turn — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

How will the Cup party be

ten ferries will launch 14 tons of fireworks , on a 16-minute fireworks show ;

, on a ; There will be no stages: instead, 25 sound towers will play, from 8pm to 1am, a set of brazilian lounge from DJ MAM ;

will play, from 8pm to 1am, a set of brazilian lounge from ; the party will be broadcast by social media from the city hall.

Inspection assessed structure

2 of 5 Daniela Maia, president of Riotur, says that Copacabana will have a special soundtrack — Photo: Elisa Soupin/g1Rio Daniela Maia, president of Riotur, says that Copacabana will have a special soundtrack — Photo: Elisa Soupin/g1Rio

The president of Riotur, Daniela Maia, and representatives of the Port Authority, Fire Department and the Weapons and Explosives Inspection Coordination were present during the inspection.

“We will have surprises in Copacabana, with a track that goes from samba to funk and bossa-nova. There are 14 tons of explosives just for Copacabana,” said the president of Riotur, Daniela Maia.

“It was challenging to make the fireworks this year, we didn’t know if we could have it or not. This year is special, this track is special”.

“We are prepared with a team as if it were a normal New Year’s Eve, but more as a precaution, because this year we shouldn’t have as many people as in previous years. The idea is to decentralize the fireworks so that people can see the show [pirotécnico] from various parts,” said Daniela.

“Every year there is an evolution of fireworks to make less noise, rise more and make less smoke. Rain or shine, there will be a spectacle. This year is very emotional, we will surprise people”, said Marcelo Kokote, responsible for pyrotechnics .

3 out of 5 Ferries are inspected — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Ferries are inspected — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The forecast of rain does not alter the preparation or the fires in any way. The city shouldn’t have a hangover.

“This inspection was carried out over two weeks and it was concluded that all the ferries are ready to be used on New Year’s Eve. We also carried out the inspection of tourist vessels for people who wish to watch the show from within the sea. inspected vessels will be able to watch the fireworks. Each vessel must be 500 meters from each of the ferries,” said Rear Admiral Jacques, from the Captaincy of the Ports of RJ.

“A special forecast of maritime conditions was requested and does not indicate a hangover. The waves must be between half a meter and a meter and a half, which does not affect the performance of the party in any way.”

The party in Copacabana will also feature Brazilian fireworks that were made especially for the party in Copacabana. They are from Minas Gerais and the secret is how they will explode in the sky.

4 out of 5 Special New Year’s Eve fireworks — Photo: Elisa Soupin/g1Rio Special fireworks for New Year’s Eve — Photo: Elisa Soupin/g1Rio

Mandatory distances:

275 meters is the distance between one ferry and another;

is the distance between one ferry and another; 500 meters is the minimum distance between vessels with public and ferries;

is the minimum distance between vessels with public and ferries; 450 meters is the distance between the rafts and the sand. This distance is double the predicted.

Fireworks points in Rio:

In all, there will be 10 fireworks, including Copacabana.

5 out of 5 Authorities assess condition of rafts — Photo: Elisa Soupin/g1 Rio Authorities assess the condition of the ferries — Photo: Elisa Soupin/g1 Rio