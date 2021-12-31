Filmmaker and professor Franco Groia – Cultura dies in Juiz de Fora at the age of 48

Burial takes place this afternoon, at the Municipal Cemetery, in Juiz de Fora (photo: Doc-Cine Palace)

This Thursday (12/30), in Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Mata, Minas Gerais, at the age of 48, Franco Groia, journalist, filmmaker, screenwriter, audiovisual producer, director of photography and university professor, died. He died of the brain last Tuesday (28/12), after complications from pneumonia. The burial took place this afternoon, at the Municipal Cemetery.

Graduated in Social Communication from the Federal University of Juiz de Fora (UFJF), with a postgraduate degree in Globalization, Media and Citizenship at the same educational institution, Franco was also a member of the Municipal Council of Culture (Concult) and was one of the creators of the First Plano – Juiz de Fora and Mercocidades Film Festival, which had its 20th edition in 2021. A lover of the seventh art, he also founded Groia Filmes Cinematogrfica Ltda.

Among the short films he directed and produced is “Calado – Where Everything Happens”, made with funding from the Murilo Mendes Municipal Culture Incentive Law, maintained by the municipal administration. He was also responsible for the DVDs entitled “Dudu Lima – Ouro de Minas” and “20 years of pure music”, by the judge-for-law musician Dudu Lima.

Franco Groia, who used a wheelchair, also stood out as a militant in defense of accessibility, in addition to being a member of the National Collective of Workers with Disabilities of the CUT, leader of the National Confederation of Workers in Teaching Establishments (CONTEE) and secretary of culture for the Party of Workers in Juiz de Fora.

Manifestations of Grief

In a statement, the Juiz de Fora City Hall said that “it expresses its deep regret for the death of the journalist, filmmaker, screenwriter, audiovisual producer, editor, director of photography, university professor and union leader, Franco Groia.”

Mayor Margarida Salomo (PT) also used social media to lament her passing.

“I lost my dear friend Franco. Your life, so brief, so brave and so bright will always be a light in these dark times. (…). My hug to everyone who feels like I do the loss of Franco, a militant, an artist, a relentless fighter in favor of democratic culture and the democratization of culture”, declared the head of the Executive.

GRIEF

Our dear friend Franco Groia passed by. I lost my dear friend Franco.

Your life, so brief and so brave, so bright, will always be a light in these dark times.

The Teachers’ Union of Juiz de Fora (Sinpro-JF), of which Groia was director, said that the management is deeply shaken with “the departure of a dear friend”.

“The sudden loss of a fighter like Franco who, in the course of his life, was able to make a difference in his city and bring together so many people, friends often inspired by his energy, enthusiasm and loyalty, is a huge pain. A humanist, a critical voice of our society and a collective worker, as a filmmaker, teacher and unionist”, he wrote.

The Alfredo Ferreira Lage Cultural Foundation (Funalfa) also issued a note of condolence and highlighted the importance of Groia in art, culture and education. “Our solidarity, companion Lilian Andrade, to other family members and friends,” said the foundation when lamenting the filmmaker’s early death.