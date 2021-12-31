Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 may be revealed in 2022

The sequel to the adventure of Cloud and his companions in Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 could be revealed in 2022. Yoshinori Kitase, producer of the franchise, commented on plans for the next year, and the game would be a focus of Square Enix.

The series will complete 35 years of existence and more updates regarding Final Fantasy XVI are also on the way in 2022 — more precisely during the fall. Kitase directly commented on the universe of FF VII when indicating possible news in an interview with 4Gamer:

The world of Final Fantasy VII has restarted with Remake and will continue to expand into 2022. I hope you enjoy Final Fantasy VII First Soldier as well.

“First Soldier” is the battle royale-themed title inspired by the Shinra combat narrative, exclusive to the mobile platform. Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 is currently in “full production” phase and promises to take full advantage of the PS5’s resources.

Fans of the original work are probably curious about the new direction of the story after the changes to the original plot. In December 2020, the Aerith actress took motion captures in a four-hour session alongside Sephiroth’s interpreter.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 will take players out of Midgar

The developers of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 also provided more clues about new scenarios on the way to the sequel. Cloud and his friends will explore the world of Gaia and leave Midgar behind. See more details here!