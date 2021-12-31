Five Cruzeiro reinforcements have “spoofed” situations I Bolavip Brasil

According to information from the GE , two of these follow in Fox’s plans, the other three await definition by the board

Cruzeiro continues to undergo a major restructuring aiming at the 2022 season. The club went through the process of the Anonymous Society of Football (SAF) and had 90% of its rights acquired by former player Ronaldo Fenômeno. Now, with the new management, many changes are taking place.

Soon after assuming the management, the Phenomenon defined as one of its goals the reduction of expenses with the club’s payroll. As a result, some professionals ended up being dismissed, as they did not fit into this new idea of ​​how things will work and will happen at Cruzeiro from 2022 onwards.

To begin with, Alexandre Mattos, who would be football director, was removed from the project and coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo was another one who was not part of the celestial team. If that wasn’t enough, Ronaldo is defining the situation of the nine reinforcements that arrived and were announced before he bought the club and became the owner of Fox.

Among the reinforcements, two have already left the team. Defender Sidnei and full-back Pará have already settled their departures from Cruzeiro. According to information from the GE, defender Maicon and defensive midfielder Felipe Machado, who have already worked for the Minas Gerais club, are two confirmed names for the next season of Raposa.

Still according to the GE, another three reinforcements have undefined situations and await the contact of the board. They are: defensive midfielder Pedro Castro, midfielder João Paulo and forward Edu. It is noteworthy that in relation to the latter, Raposa paid R$ 600 thousand to hire the athlete, which may indicate that he will also remain at Toca da Raposa.