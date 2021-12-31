Flamengo beats Cerrado and draws on points with leader Franca on NBB | nbb

Flamengo wants the NBB leadership and has taken another step towards the place currently occupied by Franca. In the last game of 2021, the Rio team defeated Cerrado Basketball by 91-75 and reached 26 points in the championship, tying with Franca. But they are still in second place for having a win less: while the red-black team reached 12 wins and 2 losses, the leader, with a game in hand, has not lost yet, having 13 wins, one of them against Flamengo. The dispute, however, is still open. And tight. Flamengo will enter 2022 with the right balance and being able to count on a strong bench, as it showed last Thursday night (12/30), at the Asceb gym, in Brasília.

1 of 2 Faverani scored 20 points and was one of Flamengo’s standouts in the victory over the Cerrado — Photo: Helena Petry /CRF Faverani scored 20 points and was one of Flamengo’s standouts in the victory over the Cerrado — Photo: Helena Petry /CRF

The North American duo from the Cerrado started the game showing harmony and helping the team to come out ahead. Dawkins’ triples and his work with Thornton led the home team to open a small advantage in the first five minutes of play. But exactly halfway through the first quarter, Flamengo took the lead, with 14 to 12, led by the impetus and good aim of Faverani. On a big night, the red-black pivot left the bench to score 14 of the team’s 27 points in the initial period. The Cerrado, however, did not let the rubro-negro stray on the scoreboard. He came to quickly regain the lead and finished the fourth just three points behind, losing 27-24.

The second quarter started off fiercely again, with the two teams taking turns in the lead. Once again Dawkins, 1.76m, showed that even in basketball, size is not always a document and he was the best team in Brasília. The game was ugly, with mistakes surpassing the successes of both teams. At that moment, Olivinha’s experience began to speak louder. The player called the responsibility to score by three, from the table, burying, as necessary, scoring 15 points and four rebounds in the first half. Thanks to this, Gustavinho’s Flamengo opened up in the final four minutes of the second quarter and finished eight points ahead: 47-39.

2 of 2 Robinson is tagged by Dawkins and watched by Faverani — Photo: Helena Petry /CRF Robinson is tagged by Dawkins and watched by Faverani — Photo: Helena Petry /CRF

In the third quarter, the game was balanced again and the Cerrado even managed to reduce the advantage, just a little, finishing seven points behind Flamengo: 64-57. showed more game volume over the first three periods, with 35 rebounds against 24 for Cerrado and 15 assists against 11. He also missed more (16 against 10), but seemed to occupy more spaces on the court. In addition, the three-ball made the difference: Flamengo hit 10 out of 28, while Cerrado placed only three of the 17 they tried.

And it was precisely this greater volume of play that meant that all the balance seen in the first three quarters ended up in the last one. Flamengo fired in the fourth period. With great performances by Olivinha (21 points and 9 rebounds), Faverani (20 points), Yago (14 points and 8 assists) and Rafa Mineiro (12 rebounds and 3 assists), he ended the game calmly, imposing a score of 91 to 75, with 16 points ahead. The game volume was again expressed in numbers, with the Rio team adding 50 rebounds and 15 baskets of three against 32 rebounds and 5 balls of three from the Cerrado. As a bonus, the rubro-negro drew on points with Franca, celebrating a lot on the court. On the Cerrado side, Thornton was the top scorer with 24 points.