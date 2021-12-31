Flamengo joins the fight to have Philippe Coutinho, says Spanish newspaper – 12/30/2021

After the news that Philippe Coutinho wants to be traded and welcomes the possibility of playing in Brazil in the first half of 2022, published by UOL Esporte, the Spanish newspaper “Sport” pointed out that Flamengo “enters the scene” as one of the probable fate of the player, who is out of space at Barcelona.

According to the publication, the midfielder would arrive on loan until June 30, but with the possibility of signing a contract until the World Cup, acting for the entire season as one of the great names in Brazilian and South American football.

“Sport” also emphasizes that Coutinho’s salaries are high for the reality of Brazilian clubs, but that Rubro-Negro would be willing to pay three million euros, about R$ 19 million, of the salary. Also, due to financial issues, the player would have to facilitate the negotiation.

The article also points out that, with an eye on the Qatar Cup, the midfielder would have been attracted by the chance to play in his hometown, Rio de Janeiro, in an offensive team and with several players that make up the Brazilian national team. There is also the memory that, yesterday (29), Rubro-Negro announced the Portuguese Paulo Sousa, who was ahead of the Polish national team, as the new coach.

Also according to the newspaper, the arrival of Coutinho would be a leap in quality for Flamengo, which, in 2021, would have lost space to Palmeiras, champion of the Libertadores on top of the team from Gávea, and Atlético-MG, who won the Brazilian and Copa do Brazil. “Sport” also places Verdão as another option for Coutinho to act in Brazilian football.