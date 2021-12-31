Flamengo makes the first cut in the technical committee after Paulo Sousa’s arrival; see who else can leave

After the arrival of Paulo Sousa’s technical committee, Flamengo began a reformulation of the permanent professionals who worked at the club.

THE Flamengo announced the hiring of coach Paulo Sousa last Wednesday (29). The Portuguese, who arrives to replace Renato Gaúcho, will bring with him other names to form his technical committee.

As a result, members of the Rubro-Negro permanent committee are being dismissed from their functions or relocated. This is because the club started a reformulation in the sector, so that there is no more than one employee in the same function.

The first name that will not follow on the team is goalkeeper coach Wagner Miranda, informed of the decision last Wednesday, being replaced by Paulo Grilo.

The physical trainer Alexandre Sanz, in turn, will be reassigned to another role, outside the field activities. The same cannot be sent away for labor reasons.

In addition to Grilo, Paulo Sousa brought António Gomez and Lluis Sala to his coaching staff for physical preparation, Victor Sanchez and Manuel Cordeiro as assistants and performance analyst Cosimo Cappagli.

Having a technical committee chosen by the coach was an old desire of Flamengo that had not been fulfilled since the departure of Jorge Jesus and some of his colleagues.