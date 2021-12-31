Flamengo? Palm trees? Understand what makes Philippe Coutinho’s return to Brazil practically impossible

Brazilian attacking midfielder has a contract with Barcelona, ​​but intends to change clubs due to the lack of opportunities. Flamengo and Palmeiras are identified as interested in the player

A possible return of Philippe Coutinho to Brazilian football shook newspapers and websites around the world this Thursday (30), including listing Flamengo and palm trees as potential interested in hiring the 29-year-old midfielder.

But, interests aside, there is a big problem for anyone trying to remove Coutinho from Barcelona: the salary. The player earns 15 million euros a year, which is equivalent to practically R$ 100 million, an amount that is beyond the reality of Brazil.

And, according to the website goal, Coutinho does not intend to give up the financial level to facilitate a return to Brazil. Such a stance complicates any deal with teams outside Europe.

Flamengo, as published by the daily sport, would be willing to pay up to 3 million euros in salary, around R$ 19 million, from Coutinho’s loan. The contract would run until June 2022, with the possibility of extension until the end of the season.

The tendency, however, is that the player ends up switching clubs in Europe. English teams like arsenal, Everton, Leicester City and Newcastle, appear as potential interested in Coutinho, who lived the great moment of his life in Premier League, with the shirt of Liverpool.

The midfielder has 16 games and only two goals this season. In addition to the poor performance, the factor that most makes Barça want to leave is to make room in the payroll for new reinforcements, among them the newly hired Ferran Torres, a forward who was in the Manchester City.

A transfer is also interesting for Coutinho, who could thus recover the good phase, play more often and increase the chances of being called up by Tite for the world Cup 2022, in Qatar.