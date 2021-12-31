Flamengo settles Bill’s sale to Ukrainian club and gets R$ 2.5 million | Flamengo

Flamengo concluded this Thursday the sale of striker Bill to Dnipro -1, from Ukraine. The young man, who is on loan until the end of 2021, will definitely go to the Eastern European club, which disbursed 400 thousand euros (R$ 2.5 million) for 60% of the economic rights. The other 40% remain with Rubro-Negro in division with Nova Iguaçu.
Bill stood out and was bought by Dnipro-1 — Photo: Reproduction
Borrowed from the beginning of the year, Bill took the field 18 times for the Ukrainian club and scored a goal. The Dnipro -1 saw in the 22-year-old striker investment potential not only for technical return, but for growth in the European market and since the end of November had already expressed interest in the purchase. The trading values were initially revealed by the Paparazzo Rubro-Negro channel.
Bill was promoted to Flamengo’s professional team in 2019, but made only 12 games, with one goal scored. The player also defended Ponte Preta and the CRB, before moving to Ukraine.
This was Flamengo’s second sale involving players who were on loan. Max, who played in the Brasileirão for Cuiabá, signed a contract last Monday with Colorado Rapids, from the United States, which bought him for 1 million dollars (BRL 5.5 million).
