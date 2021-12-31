Flamengo wants Coutinho and already knows how much he can pay Barcelona to have half on loan

Philippe Coutinho has virtually assured his departure from Barcelona, ​​as the Spanish club needs to reduce the payroll in order to regularize striker Ferran Torres

Amidst so much speculation and names of clubs interested in hiring Philippe Coutinho, The Flamengo appears as one of the candidates to have the midfielder, who disputed the 2018 World Cup as the holder of the Brazilian team.

The negotiations are far from simple, as usual in the relationship between Coutinho and Barcelona, but the catalan newspaper sport unveils the details that could make the Brazilian midfielder land in Rio de Janeiro in a few days.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

According to the Barcelona daily, the Flamengo “entered the scene” as a feasible destination for Coutinho. The star would arrive in Gávea on loan until June 30, with the possibility of renewal until the end of the season.

Negotiation would be good for all parties involved. Flamengo would win a quality player in its squad, Barcelona would get rid of a high salary and Coutinho would increase his chances of returning to the national team and playing in the World Cup in Qatar, in December 2022.

But not everything is solved. Coutinho has a very high salary, which makes the interest of most clubs that seek Barça unfeasible. According to the sport, Flamengo would be willing to assume 3 million euros (R$ 19 million) of the player’s annual salary.

But that wouldn’t be enough, according to the Catalan daily. The publication points out that Coutinho needs to “take the lead” to facilitate the business, by agreeing to substantially lower their salaries, which would help in the positive outcome of the operation.

Still according to the sport, playing for Flamengo is something that interests Philippe Coutinho. spawn of Vasco, he would have the chance to return to Rio de Janeiro, play in a prominent team in South America and improve his chances of recovering the good phase and returning to the national team.

In addition, the Barça midfielders have a good relationship with Flamengo, as they have helped the club recently in negotiations such as the purchase of Gabigol, together with Inter Milan, and borrowings from Thiago Maia and Andreas Pereira.

other clubs

But Flamengo is not the only one monitoring Philippe Coutinho’s situation. In Brazil, it is speculated that the palm trees is also interested in the midfielder, but the sport alleges that the style of play practiced by Abel Ferreira, a “disciple of Mourinho”, would not do the Brazilian midfielder any good.

Other clubs interested in the Brazilian player are in the Premier League. THE arsenal has the endorsement of coach Mikel Arteta to try to complete the deal in the window that opens from January 1st, while other teams, such as Everton, Leicester and Newcastle, are also watching.

At 29, Coutinho has only 16 games and two goals in the current season. The midfielder has not been able to establish himself since he left Liverpool for Barcelona and was even loaned to Bayern in 2019/20, but without repeating the same football that made him an idol at Anfield.